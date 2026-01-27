JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Exam Tomorrow, January 28; Candidates Advised To Check Admit Card & Guidelines

JEE Main 2026: January Session Exams Begin Tomorrow | Representational Image

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Exam: The JEE Mains Session 1 exams will commence tomorrow, January 28, 2026, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). Paper 1 BE/BTech will be tested on January 28, and BArch and BPlanning will be tested on January 29, 2026. Exams will be administered in two shifts on both days.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Exam: Important details

Exam Dates: January 28 and January 29, 2026

Mode of Exam: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

January 28, 2026: Paper 1 (BE/BTech)

January 29, 2026: Paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning)

Shifts: Two shifts each day

Shift 1 (Morning):

Reporting Time: 7:00 am onwards

Entry & Verification: 7:00 am to 8:30 am

Gate Closing Time: 8:30 am sharp

Instructions by Invigilator: 8:30 am to 8:50 am

Candidate Login to Read Rules: 8:50 am

Exam Start Time: 9:00 am

Exam End Time: 12:00 pm (Noon)

Shift 2 (Afternoon):

Reporting Time: 1:00 pm onwards

Entry & Verification: 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm

Gate Closing Time: 2:30 pm sharp

Instructions by Invigilator: 2:30 pm to 2:50 pm

Candidate Login to Read Rules: 2:50 pm

Exam Start Time: 3:00 pm

Exam End Time: 6:00 pm

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Exam: Important instruction

Reporting & Entry at Exam Centre

Visit your exam centre a day before the test to check travel time and location.

Reach the exam centre at least one hour before the time mentioned on your admit card.

Candidates arriving after gate closing time will not be allowed to enter.

Multiple verification procedures will be conducted, so timely arrival is mandatory.

Inside the Examination Hall

Before leaving the exam hall, write your name and roll number on top of all rough sheets.

Submit all rough sheets to the invigilator along with your admit card.

Attendance Sheet & Biometric Formalities

Fill in the attendance sheet clearly and correctly.

Sign the attendance sheet in legible handwriting.

Provide a left-hand thumb impression as instructed.

Paste a recent colour passport-size photograph (same as used in the application form).

Ensure the thumb impression is clear and not smudged.