JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 Final NTA Scores Declared: Nearly 24,000 Students Appeared Across B.Arch And B.Planning Sessions

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result: The National Testing Agency has officially declared the final results and NTA scores for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2026 Paper 2A (B.Arch) and Paper 2B (B.Planning). Along with the results, the agency has also released the list of top-performing candidates across both papers, highlighting strong performances by both female and male aspirants from across the country.

The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2026 data for both sessions (January and April) shows that a total of 22,002 candidates registered for B.Arch (Paper 2A), out of which 17,227 candidates actually appeared for the examination. In the B.Planning (Paper 2B) category, 8,688 candidates registered, while 6,671 candidates appeared across both sessions. Overall, the combined figures indicate that a significant number of candidates participated in the exam, with a noticeable drop between registrations and actual attendance in both papers.

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result: JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 (Both Sessions: January & April) – Registered vs Appeared Candidates

B.Arch (Paper 2A)

Registered (both sessions): 22,002

Appeared (both sessions): 17,227

B.Planning (Paper 2B)

Registered (both sessions): 8,688

Appeared (both sessions): 6,671

Overall Summary (Paper 2 Combined)

Total Registered: 30,690

Total Appeared: 23,898

A significant drop between registrations and actual attendance across both B.Arch and B.Planning papers.

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result: Gender-Wise Performance Snapshot (Appeared Candidates)

The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2026 saw a total of 71,423 candidates appearing across all categories. Among them, 35,531 were male candidates and 35,892 were female candidates, showing that female participation slightly exceeded male attendance. In the General category, female candidates (13,547) significantly outnumbered male candidates (10,854). The OBC-NCL category remained nearly balanced, while male candidates had higher representation in SC and ST categories. A total of 232 PwBD candidates appeared for the exam, included within the overall counts.

Male Candidates:

General: 10,854

Gen-EWS: 3,919

OBC-NCL: 13,750

SC: 4,534

ST: 2,474

Total: 35,531

PwBD: 159

Female Candidates:

General: 13,547

Gen-EWS: 3,405

OBC-NCL: 13,601

SC: 3,725

ST: 1,614

Total: 35,892

PwBD: 73

Overall Total Candidates Appeared: 71,423

PwBD Candidates: 232

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result: Gender-Wise Performance Snapshot (Registered Candidates)

The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2026 witnessed a total of 1,00,913 registered candidates across all categories. Among them, 51,601 were male candidates and 49,312 were female candidates, indicating a near-balanced participation. In the General category, female candidates (18,830) outnumbered male candidates (16,832), while in the OBC-NCL category, participation remained almost equal with 18,848 males and 18,466 females. However, male candidates had higher registrations in SC and ST categories. Additionally, 347 PwBD candidates were registered, which are included within the overall male and female counts.

Category-wise Registration Breakdown

Male Candidates:

General: 16,832

Gen-EWS: 5,104

OBC-NCL: 18,848

SC: 7,155

ST: 3,662

Total: 51,601

PwBD: 240

Female Candidates:

General: 18,830

Gen-EWS: 4,166

OBC-NCL: 18,466

SC: 5,489

ST: 2,361

Total: 49,312

PwBD: 107

Overall Total:

General: 35,662

Gen-EWS: 9,270

OBC-NCL: 37,314

SC: 12,644

ST: 6,023

Total Candidates: 1,00,913

PwBD: 347

Female candidates showed a strong presence, with slightly higher attendance than male candidates.

Overall, the JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 results highlight a balanced performance across genders, with candidates from multiple states securing top ranks and showcasing academic excellence in architecture and planning streams.