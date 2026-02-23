JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 Final Answer Key OUT At jeemain.nta.nic.in; 6 Questions Dropped, +4 Bonus Each

JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 Final Answer Key: The JEE Mains final answer key 2026 for Paper 2 exams has been made available by NTA. Six questions have been removed by NTA from the final JEE paper 2 solution keys, which were made available today at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Regardless of whether they attempted the question during that shift, all candidates will receive a bonus of +4 for each question dropped, according to the updated key.

With the release of the final answer keys, NTA is expected to disclose the JEE Main 2026 session 1 paper 2 results shortly. The results of session 1 paper 2 will be accessible as a scorecard at jeemain.nta.nic.in under each candidate's individual login.

JEE Main 2026 Paper 2 Final Answer Key: Steps to download answer key

Using the procedures outlined above, candidates can acquire the JEE Mains paper 2 final answer key 2026 session 1:

Step 1: Visit JEE Main's official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: For exam 2, click the link to the JEE Main 2026 January Session Final Answer Key.

Step 3: The answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Download it, then take a printout.

Direct link to check final answer key

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.