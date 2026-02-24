JEE Main 2026 B.Arch & B.Planning Result To Be Out Soon At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Know How To Check Paper 2 Score

JEE Main 2026: | representational pic

JEE Main 2026 B.Arch & B.Planning Result: The National Testing Agency will shortly release the 2026 JEE Main B Arch result on their official website. Candidates can visit jeemain.nta.nic.in to view their JEE Mains paper 2 results. The application number and birthdate are the login credentials needed to view the JEE Main paper 2 result 2026. Candidates should be aware that the JEE Main 2026 paper 2 result will only be accessible online. Until the counselling process is over, candidates must keep their JEE Main Paper 2 result 2026 scorecard secure.

JEE Main 2026 B.Arch & B.Planning Result: Important dates

Session 1 (January)

Registration Ends: Nov 27, 2025

Fee Payment Deadline: Nov 27, 2025

Correction Window: Dec 1–2, 2025

Exam Dates: Jan 29, 2026

Result Declaration: Feb 23, 2026 (Final Key) (Tentative)

JEE Main 2026 B.Arch & B.Planning Result: Exam Timing

Paper 2A (B.Arch) OR Paper 2B (B.Planning)

Duration: 3 Hours

First Shift: 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Second Shift: 03:00 PM to 06:00 PM

Paper 2A & 2B (Both B.Arch and B.Planning)

Duration: 3 Hours 30 Minutes

First Shift: 09:00 AM to 12:30 PM

Second Shift: 03:00 PM to 06:30 PM

JEE Main 2026 B.Arch & B.Planning Result: Steps to check the result

To verify JEE Main result, adhere to the detailed procedure outlined below:

Step 1: Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in 2026, the official website for the NTA JEE Main results.

Step 2: Click the link labelled "JEE Main 2026 result."

Step 3: Enter your date of birth, password, application number, and security pin.

Step 4: Press the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Check the JEE Main Result 2026 and score on the next page.

JEE Main 2026 B.Arch & B.Planning: What's next?

The JoSAA counselling and seat allocation process is open to all applicants who took the JEE Main or JEE Advanced exam. The All India Rank of candidates who achieved a JEE Main score will determine the distribution of seats in NITs, IIITs, and other GFTIs, while the JEE Advanced rank will determine the distribution in IITs.

JEE Main 2026 Session 2: Important Dates & Time

Registration Last Date: February 25, 2026

Form Correction Window: To begin after registration (official link to go live on website)

Paper 2 Final Answer Key Released: February 23, 2026

Session 1 Result Declared: February 16, 2026

JEE Main 2026 April Exam Schedule

Exam Dates: April 2 to April 9, 2026

Morning Shift: 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

Afternoon Shift: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM