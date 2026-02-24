JEE Main 2026 B.Arch & B.Planning Result Declared At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Scorecard Here

JEE Main 2026 B.Arch & B.Planning Result: The JEE Main B Arch result 2026 has been made public on the official website by the National Testing Agency. Candidates can visit jeemain.nta.nic.in to view their JEE Mains paper 2 results. The application number and birthdate are the login credentials needed to view the JEE Main paper 2 result for 2026. Candidates should be aware that the JEE Main 2026 paper 2 result will only be accessible online.

The JEE Main 2026 Paper 2A (B.Arch) examination was conducted on January 29, 2026. A total of 64,786 candidates registered for the exam, including those from outside India, out of which 45,452 appeared, recording an attendance percentage of 70.16%.

For Paper 2B (B.Planning), 32,366 candidates had registered, while 21,067 candidates appeared for the examination, resulting in an attendance percentage of 65.09%.

JEE Main 2026 B.Arch & B.Planning Result: Important dates

Session 1 (January)

Registration Ends: Nov 27, 2025

Fee Payment Deadline: Nov 27, 2025

Correction Window: Dec 1–2, 2025

Exam Dates: Jan 29, 2026

Result Declaration: Feb 24

JEE Main 2026 B.Arch & B.Planning Result: Exam Timing

Paper 2A (B.Arch) OR Paper 2B (B.Planning)

Duration: 3 Hours

First Shift: 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Second Shift: 03:00 PM to 06:00 PM

Paper 2A & 2B (Both B.Arch and B.Planning)

Duration: 3 Hours 30 Minutes

First Shift: 09:00 AM to 12:30 PM

Second Shift: 03:00 PM to 06:30 PM

JEE Main 2026 B.Arch & B.Planning Result: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official website for the NTA JEE Main results, jeemain.nta.nic.in 2026.

Step 2: Click on the "JEE Main 2026 result."

Step 3: Type in your application number, security pin, password, and date of birth.

Step 4: Press the "Submit" button.

Step 5: View the score and JEE Main Result 2026 on the next website.

