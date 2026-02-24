 JEE Main 2026 B.Arch & B.Planning Result Declared At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Scorecard Here
NTA has declared the JEE Main 2026 B.Arch and B.Planning (Paper 2) results at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check their scorecard online using their application number and date of birth. The result is available in online mode only.

JEE Main 2026 B.Arch & B.Planning Result: The JEE Main B Arch result 2026 has been made public on the official website by the National Testing Agency. Candidates can visit jeemain.nta.nic.in to view their JEE Mains paper 2 results. The application number and birthdate are the login credentials needed to view the JEE Main paper 2 result for 2026. Candidates should be aware that the JEE Main 2026 paper 2 result will only be accessible online.

The JEE Main 2026 Paper 2A (B.Arch) examination was conducted on January 29, 2026. A total of 64,786 candidates registered for the exam, including those from outside India, out of which 45,452 appeared, recording an attendance percentage of 70.16%.

For Paper 2B (B.Planning), 32,366 candidates had registered, while 21,067 candidates appeared for the examination, resulting in an attendance percentage of 65.09%.

JEE Main 2026 B.Arch & B.Planning Result: Important dates

Session 1 (January)

Registration Ends: Nov 27, 2025

Fee Payment Deadline: Nov 27, 2025

Correction Window: Dec 1–2, 2025

Exam Dates: Jan 29, 2026

Result Declaration: Feb 24

JEE Main 2026 B.Arch & B.Planning Result: Exam Timing

Paper 2A (B.Arch) OR Paper 2B (B.Planning)

Duration: 3 Hours

First Shift: 09:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Second Shift: 03:00 PM to 06:00 PM

Paper 2A & 2B (Both B.Arch and B.Planning)

Duration: 3 Hours 30 Minutes

First Shift: 09:00 AM to 12:30 PM

Second Shift: 03:00 PM to 06:30 PM

JEE Main 2026 B.Arch & B.Planning Result: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official website for the NTA JEE Main results, jeemain.nta.nic.in 2026.

Step 2: Click on the "JEE Main 2026 result."

Step 3: Type in your application number, security pin, password, and date of birth.

Step 4: Press the "Submit" button.

Step 5: View the score and JEE Main Result 2026 on the next website.

