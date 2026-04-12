JEE Main 2026 April 5 Chemistry Paper Discrepancies Under Review; NTA Asks Students Not To Pay Fee

New Delhi: Concerns over discrepancies in the Chemistry paper of JEE Main 2026 (April 5, Shift 2) have intensified after the National Testing Agency (NTA) officially released the provisional answer key on April 11, 2026. Several students have taken to social media to highlight alleged errors in the answer key, prompting the NTA to initiate a verification process.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is currently verifying the issues flagged by students as per the official message released on social media.

Reports regarding discrepancies in the JEE Chemistry paper (5 April, S2) have been noted on social media and are currently under verification.

NTA regrets the inconvenience caused. Candidates are advised not to make any payments related to challenges for these until an official… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 12, 2026

What Did NTA said?

The NTA stated that, “Reports regarding discrepancies in the JEE Chemistry paper (5 April, S2) have been noted on social media and are currently under verification. NTA regrets the inconvenience caused. Candidates are advised not to make any payments related to challenges for these until an official clarification is issued”.

In one case, a user on X claimed that their daughter's response sheet did not correspond to her actual exam attempt, citing differences in question order, number of questions answered, and marked answers. Such claims have heightened concerns about possible technical or evaluation errors.

Another student via X said that " My application number is 260310017760, I already mailed NTA bcz of wrong answer key of chemistry Shift 2, All students of this shift are in panic, & challenging continously by giving 200 rupees bcz all are in pressure. Thanks"

My application number is 260310017760, I already mailed NTA bcz of wrong answer key of chemistry Shift 2, All students of this shift are in panic, & challenging continously by giving 200 rupees bcz all are in pressure. Thanks — Mohd Kaif (@MohdKaif638902) April 12, 2026

In light of the ongoing verification, the NTA has sent an important message to students. Candidates are strongly advised not to make any payments related to challenging the answer key or questions for the Chemistry paper until an official clarification is released.

What's next?

After the verification process is completed, the NTA is expected to release a detailed clarification or update. Candidates are advised to rely solely on official announcements and to avoid spreading misinformation on social media platforms.