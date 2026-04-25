JEE Main 2026 Answer Key Out For B.Arch, B.Planning; NTA Opens Challenge Window Till April 28

JEE Main 2026 Answer Key Out For B.Arch, B.Planning | PTI(Representative Image)

The National Testing Agency has released the provisional answer key for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 for Paper 2A (B.Arch) and Paper 2B (B.Planning). Along with the answer key, candidates can also access their recorded response sheets and question papers on the official website.

Direct link to official notification

Candidates who appeared for the exam can log in using their credentials and carefully verify the answers. The agency has clarified that only challenges submitted with proper justification and fee payment will be considered.

Challenge Window Details

* Start date: April 25, 2026

* Last date: April 27, 2026 (till 11:50 PM)

* Applicable for: Paper 2A (B.Arch) and Paper 2B (B.Planning)

Challenge Fee

* ₹200 per question challenged

* Fee is non-refundable

* Payment modes: Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking

* No challenge will be accepted without payment

Steps to Challenge Answer Key

Candidates can follow these steps to raise objections:

* Visit the official JEE Main website

* Click on “Challenge Answer Key” link

* Log in using application number and password

* Select the question(s) you want to challenge

* Upload supporting documents (single PDF file)

* Save your claim and proceed to payment

* Pay ₹200 per question and submit

The NTA has stated that if a challenge is found valid, the answer key will be revised accordingly. The final answer key will then be used to prepare the results. However, candidates will not be individually informed about whether their challenge has been accepted or rejected.

Once all objections are reviewed by subject experts, the final answer key will be published. The results of JEE Main 2026 Session 2 will be based on this revised key.

Candidates are advised to carefully review their responses and submit challenges, if required, before the deadline, as no requests will be entertained after the window closes.