JEE Main 2026 Admit Card Expected Soon At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Session 2 Exams From April 1 To 10

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Admit Card: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2026 is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and is expected to declare the JEE Mains 2026 Session 2 Admit Card soon. As per the official notification, Session 2 exams will be held between April 1st and April 10th, 2026.

As the exam dates approach, the JEE Mains Session 2 admit cards will be available on the official website shortly. Candidates must download their admit card before entering the examination center and taking the test.

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Admit Card: Important Exam Dates

The NTA has also announced the official exam schedule in a notification released on the official website.

Paper 1 (BE/BTech): April 2, 4, 5, 6, and 8, 2026

Paper 2A (B. Arch) and Paper 2B (B. Planning) and Paper 2A & 2B (B. Arch & B. Planning both): April 7, 2026

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: Go to the National Testing Agency (NTA)'s official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Find the "Latest Updates" section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click the "JEE Mains Admit Card 2026." PDF Download Link

Step 4: Now, enter your application number and password as login credentials.

Step 5: After filling out all of the details, click the submit button.

Step 6: Download and print 2-3 clear copies of the NTA JEE Mains session 2 admit card.

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Admit Card: Details Mentioned

Key Details Mentioned on the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 are as follows:

Candidate’s Name and Roll Number

Application Number and Date of Birth

Guardian’s Name

Signature and Photograph

JEE Mains 2026 Exam Day and Date

Reporting Time

Code and Name of the Examination Centre

Address of the Exam venue

Other instructions that are to be followed on the Examination day