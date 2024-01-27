JEE Main 2024: BTech Exam Today, Check Important Things To Carry, Exam Guidelines, Dress Code Rules And More

Representative Image |

The Joint Entrance Examination - Main (JEE Main 2024) BTech Paper 1 exam is scheduled to begin today. The exam will take place in two shifts - the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm. JEE Mains Paper 1 will include multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and numerical value questions with equal weightage given to mathematics, physics, and chemistry.

For the exam, candidates need to bring their JEE Main BTech admit card 2024 and a valid ID card. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is responsible for conducting the exam on January 27, 29, 30, 31, and February 1. Candidates appearing for the Paper 1 exam can download the JEE Main hall ticket from the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in, using their application number and date of birth.

The JEE Main BTech paper 2024 will consist of 90 questions worth 300 marks. Each subject will have two sections - MCQs and numerical questions. In section B, students must attempt only five questions out of the provided 10. Both sections will carry negative markings.

According to the marking scheme, each correct answer will receive four marks, and one mark will be deducted for each incorrect response. Unattempted questions will not receive any marks.

JEE Mains 2024: Essentials To Carry

Candidates are allowed to bring the following items into the NTA JEE exam center and hall:

1. JEE Main 2024 admit card

2. Duly filled self-declaration form downloaded from the NTA official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

3. A simple transparent black or blue ballpoint pen.

4. Additional photograph to be pasted on the attendance sheet.

5. Personal transparent water bottle.

Recently, the NTA released dress code regulations, listed prohibited items inside the exam hall, and provided guidelines for candidates during the examination. Any candidate found engaging in unfair practices will face a three-year ban.