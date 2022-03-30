JEE Main 2022 Registration Closes Tomorrow; Here's how to apply on jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2022 Registration: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 application process will be held on Thursday, March 31.

The engineering aspirants who want to apply online can do so on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.



National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold JEE Main 2022 in two sessions this year - first between April 21 and May 4, and the second session from May 24 to May 29.

Here's how to Apply:-

Visit the official website of JEE- jeemain.nta.nic.in Fill in details like email address and mobile phone number. Then click register Make a note of that. Make a note of the online 'application number' Using the system-generated registration or application number, complete the JEE Main 2022 application form Upload scanned documents including a photograph and digital signature Pay the application fee online Submit the JEE Main application Download, save and take a printout of the confirmation page

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 04:10 PM IST