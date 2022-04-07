JEE aspirants request NTA to reopen registration window for session 1

Following the ongoing requests of JEE Main aspirants on Twitter, The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the dates for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main 2022) for sessions 1 and 2.

With the revised dates of JEE Main 2022, aspirants now want NTA to reopen the registration window for session 1.

As per their tweets, most of the aspirants did not register for session -1 since the postponement was unanticipated.

Sanjeeb Sharma, a JEE aspirant, Tweeted to NTA and the Education Minister of India, Dharmendra Pradhan, saying, "Sir, please reschedule the registration date for JEE Mains."

"@DG_NTA Please extend 2-3 days more for Jee Mains registration for 1st phase," wrote another aspirant with the username @minkong.

Similarly, Aziza Begum, an aspirant, wrote to NTA requesting an extension.

"Respected Sir/Ma'am, it is a humble request to you, Please extend the registration for JEE Mains as I missed the registration," she tweeted.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 06:00 PM IST