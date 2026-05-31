JEE Advanced Result 2026 Live At jeeadv.ac.in; Direct Link Here

JEE Advanced Result 2026: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 results declared by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee today. Applicants can obtain their 2026 scorecard from the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

Candidates can access the JEE Advanced 2026 result link by entering their login information, which includes their date of birth, JEE Advanced 2026 registration number or roll number, and the one-digit mobile number they used to register.

For admission to different engineering programs, the JEE Advanced 2026 was held on May 17.

JEE Advanced Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit jeeadv.ac.in, the official website.

Step 2: Locate and click the "JEE Advanced exam results" link on the homepage.

Step 3: A new window will appear.

Step 4: Type in your phone number, date of birth, and roll number.

Step 5: Click the "Submit" button.

JEE Advanced Result 2026: Details mentioned on the result

The JEE Advanced 2026 scorecard will contain several important details related to a candidate's performance in the examination. These include the JEE Advanced registration number, roll number, candidate's name, date of birth, and qualifying status indicating whether the candidate has secured the minimum qualifying marks. The scorecard will also display the candidate's rank in the Common Rank List (CRL), category-wise All India Rank (AIR), if applicable, subject-wise marks obtained in Papers 1 and 2, total positive marks secured, and the overall aggregate marks scored in the examination.

JEE Advanced Result 2026: What’s next?

Register for JoSAA Counselling 2026: Candidates who qualify JEE Advanced 2026 must participate in the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process for admission to IITs and other participating institutes.

Choice Filling and Locking: Candidates will be required to select and lock their preferred institutes and courses during the counselling process.

Six Rounds of Seat Allotment: JoSAA 2026 counselling will be conducted in six rounds, with seats allotted based on candidates' ranks, preferences, category, and seat availability.

Check Seat Allotment Results: After each round, candidates can check their allotted institute and programme on the official JoSAA portal.

Accept the Seat and Pay Fees: Candidates allotted a seat must complete online reporting, upload required documents, and pay the seat acceptance fee within the stipulated deadline.

Admission to IITs Based on JEE Advanced Rank: Institutes including IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT (BHU) Varanasi and IIT (ISM) Dhanbad will admit students based on JEE Advanced 2026 ranks.

NITs, IIITs and GFTIs Admissions: Admissions to NITs, IIITs, IIESTs, and other GFTIs through JoSAA will be based on JEE Main 2026 ranks rather than JEE Advanced ranks.

Complete Final Admission Formalities: Candidates who secure a seat must report to the allotted institute and complete document verification and admission procedures to confirm their enrolment.