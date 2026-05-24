JEE Advanced 2026 Answer Key To Be Out Tomorrow; Check Objection Window, Download Steps And Result Date

JEE Advanced Answer Key 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will release the provisional JEE Advanced 2026 answer key on May 25, 2026, through the official website. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination on May 17, 2026, will be able to access the answer key for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 online.

The provisional answer key will help candidates estimate their scores by comparing the official answers with their recorded responses. IIT Roorkee had already made the response sheets available on May 21 through the candidate portal.

Along with the release of the answer key, the institute will also open the objection window, allowing candidates to challenge any answer they believe is incorrect. After reviewing all submitted objections, IIT Roorkee will publish the final answer key, which will be used to prepare the JEE Advanced 2026 results.

Direct Link To Access Responses - 1

Direct Link To Access Responses - 2

JEE Advanced 2026 Answer Key: Important Dates

Provisional Answer Key Release: May 25, 2026, at 10 AM

Objection/Feedback Window Opens: May 25, 2026, at 10 AM

Last Date to Raise Objections: May 26, 2026, at 5 PM

Final Answer Key Release: June 1, 2026, at 10 AM

JEE Advanced 2026 Result Declaration: June 1, 2026, at 10 AM

JEE Advanced 2026 Answer Key: How to Download JEE Advanced 2026 Answer Key

Candidates can follow the steps below to access the provisional answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official JEE Advanced website at jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the "JEE Advanced 2026 Answer Key" link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using the required credentials, such as registration number and password.

Step 4: The answer key for Paper 1 and Paper 2 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

JEE Advanced 2026 Answer Key: Objection Facility

Candidates who identify discrepancies in the provisional answer key will be able to submit objections through the official portal. The challenge facility will remain available from May 25 (10 AM) to May 26 (5 PM).

Students must submit their objections online within the specified period and may be required to provide supporting documents or evidence to justify their claims. Once all challenges are reviewed, IIT Roorkee will release the final answer key.

JEE Advanced 2026 Answer Key: Result to Be Announced on June 1

The final answer key and JEE Advanced 2026 results are scheduled to be announced on June 1, 2026. The results will be prepared based on the revised and finalised answer key after considering all valid objections submitted by candidates.