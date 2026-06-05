JEE Advanced AAT 2026 Result Out On June 7; Check The Results At  jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2026: IIT Roorkee will declare the JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) result on June 7 on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy to access the results.

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2026: Important Dates

Candidates can check the important dates for the JEE Advanced AAT 2026:

JEE Advanced 2026 Result: June 1, 2026

AAT Registration Begins: June 2, 2026

AAT Exam Date: June 4, 2026

AAT Result Date: June 7, 2026

JoSAA Registration: June 2, 2026

JoSAA Choice Filling for AAT: Begins June 7, 2026

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2026: How to Download

Students can follow these steps to access their results:

Step 1: Go to the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Look for the tab labelled AAT 2026 Result.

Step 3: Enter login credentials, such as roll number and date of birth, as required.

Step 4: Press Submit to view the result on the screen.

Step 5: Save it for future reference.

Unlike the JEE Advanced exam, the AAT does not provide ranks to candidates. The result will only indicate whether a student has qualified or not. Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible to participate in the JoSAA counselling process for admission to B.Arch. courses offered by participating IITs.