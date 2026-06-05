 JEE Advanced AAT 2026 Result Out On June 7; Check The Results At  jeeadv.ac.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJEE Advanced AAT 2026 Result Out On June 7; Check The Results At  jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced AAT 2026 Result Out On June 7; Check The Results At  jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2026 will be declared by IIT Roorkee on June 7 at jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates can check their qualification status using login credentials. Qualified students can participate in JoSAA counselling for admission to B.Arch. courses at IITs.

Gauri DeekondaUpdated: Friday, June 05, 2026, 12:41 PM IST
JEE Advanced AAT 2026 Result Out On June 7; Check The Results At  jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2026: IIT Roorkee will declare the JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) result on June 7 on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy to access the results.

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2026: Important Dates
 Candidates can check the important dates for the JEE Advanced AAT 2026:

JEE Advanced 2026 Result: June 1, 2026

AAT Registration Begins: June 2, 2026

AAT Exam Date: June 4, 2026

AAT Result Date: June 7, 2026

JoSAA Registration: June 2, 2026

JoSAA Choice Filling for AAT: Begins June 7, 2026

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2026: How to Download
 Students can follow these steps to access their results:

Step 1: Go to the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Look for the tab labelled AAT 2026 Result.

Step 3: Enter login credentials, such as roll number and date of birth, as required.

Step 4: Press Submit to view the result on the screen.

Step 5: Save it for future reference.

Unlike the JEE Advanced exam, the AAT does not provide ranks to candidates. The result will only indicate whether a student has qualified or not. Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible to participate in the JoSAA counselling process for admission to B.Arch. courses offered by participating IITs.

Follow us on