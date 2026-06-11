JEE Advanced 2026 Under Scanner? IIT Roorkee Refutes Viral Claims On Marks And Ranks, Says 'No Evidence Of Cheating In Exam'

IIT Roorkee

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, the organising institution for JEE (Advanced) 2026, has refuted reports that have been spreading through social media about the existence of irregularities, foul play, and even cheating in the examination this year. According to the organising body, all the information circulating through online platforms about the rank, marks, and abnormal score differences are completely incorrect.

It has come to the notice through some candidates and their parents that inaccurate and fabricated data purportedly showing candidate ranks, total marks, and inter-paper mark differentials for JEE (Advanced) 2026 are being widely circulated on the internet and across social media… — IIT Roorkee (@iitroorkee) June 10, 2026

In a statement issued by IIT Roorkee, it was stated that certain candidates and parents have complained to the organising body about lists being circulated via online platforms which include information on the ranks, total marks, and discrepancies between the marks scored in Paper 1 and Paper 2.

JEE Advanced 2026 — a student scored -3 in Paper 1 and 104 in Paper 2. Same exam. Same day. Same syllabus.

Paper 2 was rated harder this year.

60,000 students. Dozens of 100+ mark swings between P1 and P2.

P1 ends 12 PM. P2 starts 2:30 PM. That's a 2.5hr window.#JEEAdvanced2026 pic.twitter.com/FZTCQNeUGw — Ananya Chopra (@Ananya1669) June 7, 2026

Claims on social media found to be incorrect

Responding to the allegations, IIT Roorkee stated that none of the information appearing in the circulated data matches any officially released records. The institute categorically described the claims as factually incorrect and misleading.

According to the statement, the large differences in marks between Paper 1 and Paper 2 that have attracted attention online are not unusual. IIT Roorkee pointed out that among the top 10,000 candidates, only two students recorded a substantial variation in scores between the two papers.

The institute added that such variations have been observed in previous years as well and are a well-documented aspect of the JEE (Advanced) examination. These score patterns are always under scrutiny by the authorities, and there is nothing unusual about the scores from 2026.

Examination records fully verified

Further to this, IIT Roorkee added that a complete verification of examination records along with other relevant information has taken place after the claims were made. The review covered all stages of the examination process to ensure the integrity of the results.

After examining the available records, the institute said it found no evidence of cheating, malpractice, unauthorised assistance, data manipulation, or any compromise of the examination system.

IIT Roorkee reassures candidates

It was highlighted by the institute that the process of examination for JEE (Advanced) 2026 is safe and secure. The candidates and their parents were told that they should not believe the rumors and misleading information available on social media. Rather they should only refer to the official channels for any information.