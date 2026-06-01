JEE Advanced 2026 Results: Shubham Kumar Secures AIR 1, Arohi Deshpande Emerges Top Female Candidate

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JEE Advanced 2026 Results: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has released the JEE Advanced 2026 results, with Shubham Kumar bagging the Rank 1 in the CRL for the IIT Delhi zone, making him the all-India topper. Shubham has scored 330 out of 360 marks in this prestigious examination.

Arohi Deshpande from the IIT Delhi zone is the all-India topper among girls with her CRL rank of 77, earning 280 marks out of a total of 360 marks.

JEE Advanced 2026 Results: IIT Delhi zone dominates top ranks

Candidates from the IIT Delhi zone swept the top three positions in the Common Rank List this year.

The top three rank holders are:

Rank 1: Shubham Kumar (IIT Delhi Zone) – 330 out of 360 marks

Rank 2: Kabeer Chhillar (IIT Delhi Zone) – 329 out of 360 marks

Rank 3: Jatin Chahar (IIT Delhi Zone) – 319 out of 360 marks

JEE Advanced 2026 Results: Over 56,000 Candidates Qualify

According to official data, a total of 1,87,389 candidates registered for JEE Advanced 2026. Of them, 1,79,694 appeared for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 conducted on May 17.

56,880 have qualified for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other participating institutions.

Female candidates accounted for 10,107 of the successful candidates, reflecting their growing participation and performance in the examination.

JEE Advanced 2026 Results: Counselling process to begin through JoSAA

Now that the result has been announced, eligible candidates may proceed to the next step in the admission process via JoSAA counseling.

The authorities have advised all the eligible candidates to take part in the JoSAA 2026 counseling and allotment process, irrespective of the marks/percentage obtained by them in the class 12 or equivalent examination.

Nevertheless, admission and eventual seat allocation will be contingent upon meeting all the eligibility criteria, including securing an appropriate class 12 score, among others as stated in the JEE Advanced 2026 Information Brochure.