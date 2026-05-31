JEE Advanced 2026 Result To Be Out Tomorrow At 10 AM; Here’s How To Check Scorecard At jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced Result 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will declare the JEE Advanced 2026 result tomorrow, June 1, 2026, at 10 AM. The result link will be activated on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination will be able to check and download their scorecards through the JEE Advanced portal.

To access the JEE Advanced result 2026, candidates will have to log in using their registration number, date of birth, and mobile number. The scorecard will include subject-wise marks obtained in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics in both Paper 1 and Paper 2, total marks secured in both papers combined, cutoff marks, qualifying status, and All India Rank (AIR) for qualified candidates.

Candidates who score above the JEE Advanced 2026 cutoff will be assigned an All India Rank, which will also be mentioned in the result. IIT Roorkee will also announce the JEE Advanced 2026 cutoff and topper list along with the result declaration.

The complete list of JEE Advanced AIR 1 to AIR 10 rank holders will be released on the official website. Zone-wise toppers for all IIT zones will also be announced along with the result.

Candidates who qualify in JEE Advanced 2026 will become eligible to participate in the JoSAA counselling process for admission to IITs and other participating institutes.

JEE Advanced Result 2026: How to Check JEE Advanced Result 2026?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download their scorecards:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Advanced 2026 at jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the “JEE Advanced 2026 Result” link

Step 3: Enter registration number, date of birth, and mobile number

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: The JEE Advanced scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

Candidates are advised to keep their scorecards safe until the completion of the admission process.

JEE Advanced Result 2026: Details Mentioned in JEE Advanced 2026 Scorecard

The JEE Advanced scorecard will contain the following information:

Candidate’s name

JEE Main 2026 registration number

JEE Advanced 2026 registration number

Roll number

Parent’s name

Date of birth

Gender

Category

PwD status

Nationality

Subject-wise marks in Paper 1 and Paper 2

Total marks obtained

Qualifying status

All India Rank (AIR), if qualified

Candidates must carefully review all of the information on the scorecard. In the event of a discrepancy, they should immediately notify IIT Roorkee authorities.

JEE Advanced Result 2026: Toppers

IIT Roorkee will release the complete JEE Advanced 2026 topper list along with the result declaration. The list will include AIR 1 to AIR 10 candidates and zone-wise toppers across all IIT zones.

The topper names and rank details will be published on the official website after the result announcement.

JEE Advanced Result 2026: What After JEE Advanced Result 2026?

After the declaration of results, qualified candidates will be able to participate in the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling process for admission into IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other participating institutes.

The counselling registration and choice-filling schedule is expected to be announced soon after the result declaration.