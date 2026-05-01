JEE Advanced 2026 Registration Closes Tomorrow At 11.59 PM; Exam On May 17

JEE Advanced 2026 Registration: The registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 is set to close tomorrow, May 2, 2026. Eligible candidates who qualified in JEE Main 2026 can apply online through the official website, Joint Entrance Examination Advanced.

The exam is being conducted this year by IIT Roorkee and will be held on May 17, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

With the deadline approaching, candidates are strongly advised to complete their registration before May 2, 2026, to avoid missing the opportunity to appear for one of India’s most competitive engineering entrance exams.

Direct link to apply

Direct link to check official poster

Direct link if there is any registration issue

JEE Advanced 2026 Registration: Important Dates

The registration window opened on April 23, 2026 (10 AM) and will close on May 2, 2026. The last date for fee payment is May 4, 2026. Admit cards will be available for download from May 11 to May 17, 2026.

The examination will be conducted in two shifts on May 17:

Paper 1: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Paper 2: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

JEE Advanced 2026 Registration: How to Apply

Candidates can follow these steps to complete their application:

Visit the official website

Click on the JEE Advanced 2026 registration link

Log in using JEE Main credentials

Fill in the required details

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and download the confirmation page

JEE Advanced 2026 Registration: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must be among the top 2.5 lakh qualifiers in JEE Main 2026 (BE/BTech paper). Applicants should have been born on or after October 1, 2001, with a 5-year relaxation for SC, ST, and PwD candidates.

Students can attempt JEE Advanced a maximum of two times in two consecutive years. Additionally, candidates must have appeared for Class 12 (or equivalent) for the first time in 2025 or 2026 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as core subjects. Those already admitted to any IIT are not eligible to apply.

JEE Advanced 2026: Application Fee

General & OBC-NCL (Male): ₹3,200

Female (All Categories): ₹1,600

SC/ST/PwD Candidates: ₹1,600

The fee must be paid online through a debit card, credit card, or net banking.

JEE Advanced 2026: Exam Pattern

JEE Advanced 2026 will consist of two compulsory papers Paper 1 and Paper 2 each of 3 hours duration. Both papers will include sections on Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. The exam will be available in English and Hindi. PwD candidates will be given 4 hours per paper as compensatory time.