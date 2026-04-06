JEE Advanced 2026 Registration Begins For Foreign, OCI/PIO Candidates At jeeadv.nic.in; Apply Till May 2

JEE Advanced 2026 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has begun the online registration procedure for JEE Advanced 2026 for international applicants and OCI/PIO (F) on April 6, 2026. Up to May 02, 2026 (23:59 IST), qualified applicants may apply via the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

Foreign nationals and OCI/PIO (F) candidates may apply directly for JEE Advanced without having to appear for JEE Main 2026.

Direct link to check the official notification

Direct Link To Apply

JEE Advanced 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Registration Begins: April 06, 2026 (10:00 IST)

Registration Closes: May 02, 2026 (23:59 IST)

JEE Advanced 2026 Registration: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website, jeeadv.nic.in.

Step 2: Click the "Online Direct Registration for Foreign National Candidates and OCI/PIO (F) Candidates" link on the website.

Step 3: You can pay the application fees after submitting your information.

Step 4: Send in your JEE Advanced application.

Step 5: Save a copy of your program on your devices or print it off for future use.

Direct Link To Apply

JEE Advanced 2026 Registration: Required documents

Photograph: JPG format; 4–100 KB (mandatory for all)

Signature: JPG format; 1–30 KB (mandatory for all)

Photo ID Proof: PDF format; 50–500 KB (mandatory for all)

OCI/PIO Card + Passport/Certificate: PDF format; 50–500 KB (for OCI/PIO candidates)

Foreign Passport/Citizenship Certificate: PDF format; 50–500 KB (for foreign candidates)

Birth Certificate (Age Proof): PDF format; 50–500 KB (mandatory for all)

Class 12 Mark Sheet: PDF format; 50–500 KB (optional for first-time 2026 candidates, mandatory for others)

Testimonial (if applicable): PDF format; 50–500 KB (optional)

Foreign Nationals get direct JEE Advanced entry

Candidates who are not recognised citizens of India are regarded as foreign nationals. These foreign national candidates are given supernumerary seats, up to 10% of the total number of seats in each course. These candidates are not eligible for seat reservations under the following categories/subcategories: GEN-EWS, OBCNCL, SC, ST, and PwD. The foreign national supernumerary seats do not have distinct supernumerary seats or subcategories for women.

Foreign national applicants may register for JEE Advanced 2026 immediately, subject to meeting other eligibility requirements, and are not needed to write JEE (Main) 2026 at the time of registration.