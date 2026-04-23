JEE Advanced 2026 Registration Begins At jeeadv.ac.in; Check Dates, Eligibility, Fees And Exam Schedule Here

JEE Advanced 2026: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 enrollment process began today, April 23, at jeeadv.ac.in. This year, the test will be given at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee. Those who passed the JEE Main 2026 exam could apply online at the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

Direct link to apply

Direct link to check official poster

Direct link for official brochuer

Direct link if there is any registration issue

JEE Advanced 2026: Important Dates & Timings

Registration Start Date

April 23, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM IST

Last Date to Apply

May 2, 2026

Fee Payment Deadline

May 4, 2026

Admit Card Availability

From: May 11, 2026

Till: May 17, 2026

Exam Date

May 17, 2026

Exam Timings (Same Day – Two Shifts)

Paper 1: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Paper 2: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

JEE Advanced 2026: Eligibility criteria

JEE Main Qualification

Must be among the top 2,50,000 candidates in JEE Main 2026 (BE/BTech Paper)

Foreign Candidates

Can apply directly without appearing for JEE Main, subject to other eligibility conditions

Age Limit

Must be born on or after October 1, 2001

SC/ST/PwD candidates get a 5-year age relaxation

Number of Attempts

Can attempt JEE Advanced maximum twice in two consecutive years

Educational Qualification

Must have appeared for Class 12 (or equivalent) for the first time in 2025 or 2026

Must have studied Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics

IIT Admission Restriction

Candidates who have already been admitted to any IIT are not eligible to apply

JEE Advanced 2026: Regsitration fees

General & OBC-NCL (Male Candidates)

Fee: ₹3,200

Female Candidates (All Categories)

Fee: ₹1,600

SC / ST / PwD Candidates

Fee: ₹1,600

Mode of Payment

Pay online via credit card, debit card, or net banking

JEE Advanced 2026: Steps to apply

Candidates can take the following steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Choose the JEE Advanced 2026 registration link.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials for JEE Main.

Step 4: Enter the required data.

Step 5: Pay the application cost.

Step 6: Complete the form to receive the confirmation page.

Step 7: For your records, print off a copy.

Direct link to apply

JEE Advanced 2026: Exam pattern

The exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. It will consist of two compulsory papers, namely Paper 1 and Paper 2. Each paper will include three sections: Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. The examination will be available in both English and Hindi languages. Each paper will have a duration of 3 hours, while candidates belonging to the PwD category will be provided with compensatory time, making the duration 4 hours per paper.