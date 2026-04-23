JEE Advanced 2026 Registration Begins At jeeadv.ac.in; Check Dates, Eligibility, Fees And Exam Schedule Here

JEE Advanced 2026: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 enrollment process began today, April 23, at jeeadv.ac.in. This year, the test will be given at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee. Those who passed the JEE Main 2026 exam could apply online at the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.
Direct link to check official poster
Direct link for official brochuer
Direct link if there is any registration issue
JEE Advanced 2026: Important Dates & Timings
Registration Start Date
April 23, 2026
Time: 10:00 AM IST
Last Date to Apply
May 2, 2026
Fee Payment Deadline
May 4, 2026
Admit Card Availability
From: May 11, 2026
Till: May 17, 2026
Exam Date
May 17, 2026
Exam Timings (Same Day – Two Shifts)
Paper 1: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM
Paper 2: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM
JEE Advanced 2026: Eligibility criteria
JEE Main Qualification
Must be among the top 2,50,000 candidates in JEE Main 2026 (BE/BTech Paper)
Foreign Candidates
Can apply directly without appearing for JEE Main, subject to other eligibility conditions
Age Limit
Must be born on or after October 1, 2001
SC/ST/PwD candidates get a 5-year age relaxation
Number of Attempts
Can attempt JEE Advanced maximum twice in two consecutive years
Educational Qualification
Must have appeared for Class 12 (or equivalent) for the first time in 2025 or 2026
Must have studied Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics
IIT Admission Restriction
Candidates who have already been admitted to any IIT are not eligible to apply
JEE Advanced 2026: Regsitration fees
General & OBC-NCL (Male Candidates)
Fee: ₹3,200
Female Candidates (All Categories)
Fee: ₹1,600
SC / ST / PwD Candidates
Fee: ₹1,600
Mode of Payment
Pay online via credit card, debit card, or net banking
JEE Advanced 2026: Steps to apply
Candidates can take the following steps to apply:
Step 1: Visit the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.
Step 2: Choose the JEE Advanced 2026 registration link.
Step 3: Enter your login credentials for JEE Main.
Step 4: Enter the required data.
Step 5: Pay the application cost.
Step 6: Complete the form to receive the confirmation page.
Step 7: For your records, print off a copy.
JEE Advanced 2026: Exam pattern
The exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. It will consist of two compulsory papers, namely Paper 1 and Paper 2. Each paper will include three sections: Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. The examination will be available in both English and Hindi languages. Each paper will have a duration of 3 hours, while candidates belonging to the PwD category will be provided with compensatory time, making the duration 4 hours per paper.