JEE Advanced 2026 Question Papers 1 & 2 Released At jeeadv.ac.in; Response Sheets On May 21

JEE Advanced 2026 Question Papers 1 & 2: JEE Advanced 2026 exam questions have been made available by the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee. The first and second IIT JEE exam papers are now available. The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2026 question papers are available for download on the IIT JEE's official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

Direct link to download Question Paper 1 (English)

Direct link to download Question Paper 1 (Hindi)

Direct link to download Question Paper 2 (English)

Direct link to download Question Paper 2 (Hindi)

JEE Advanced 2026 Question Papers 1 & 2: Important dates

Candidates’ response sheets: May 21, 2026

Provisional answer key release: May 25, 2026

Objection window closes: May 26, 2026

JEE Advanced 2026 result declaration: June 1, 2026

Final answer key release: June 1, 2026

JEE Advanced 2026 Question Papers 1 & 2: Exam Details

Exam conducted on May 17, 2026

Two shifts held:

- 9 am to 12 noon

- 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

Exam included Paper 1 and Paper 2

Sections covered Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics

Question papers were available in English and Hindi

JEE Advanced 2026 Question Papers 1 & 2: Steps to download question paper

By following the instructions below, all applicants who took the test can obtain the question papers:

Step 1: Go to jeeadv.ac.in, the official IIT JEE website.

Step 2: On the home page, click the link to the JEE Advanced 2026 question papers.

Step 3: A PDF file containing the questions will open for candidates to review.

Step 4: Download the file and save a hard copy in case you need it later.

Direct link to download Question Paper 1 (English)

Direct link to download Question Paper 1 (Hindi)

Direct link to download Question Paper 2 (English)

Direct link to download Question Paper 2 (Hindi)