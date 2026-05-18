JEE Advanced 2026 Question Papers 1 & 2 Released At jeeadv.ac.in; Response Sheets On May 21

JEE Advanced 2026 Question Papers 1 & 2: JEE Advanced 2026 exam questions have been made available by the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee. The first and second IIT JEE exam papers are now available. The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2026 question papers are available for download on the IIT JEE's official website, jeeadv.ac.in.
Direct link to download Question Paper 1 (English)
Direct link to download Question Paper 1 (Hindi)
Direct link to download Question Paper 2 (English)
Direct link to download Question Paper 2 (Hindi)
JEE Advanced 2026 Question Papers 1 & 2: Important dates
Candidates’ response sheets: May 21, 2026
Provisional answer key release: May 25, 2026
Objection window closes: May 26, 2026
JEE Advanced 2026 result declaration: June 1, 2026
Final answer key release: June 1, 2026
JEE Advanced 2026 Question Papers 1 & 2: Exam Details
Exam conducted on May 17, 2026
Two shifts held:
- 9 am to 12 noon
- 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
Exam included Paper 1 and Paper 2
Sections covered Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics
Question papers were available in English and Hindi
JEE Advanced 2026 Question Papers 1 & 2: Steps to download question paper
By following the instructions below, all applicants who took the test can obtain the question papers:
Step 1: Go to jeeadv.ac.in, the official IIT JEE website.
Step 2: On the home page, click the link to the JEE Advanced 2026 question papers.
Step 3: A PDF file containing the questions will open for candidates to review.
Step 4: Download the file and save a hard copy in case you need it later.
Direct link to download Question Paper 1 (English)
Direct link to download Question Paper 1 (Hindi)
Direct link to download Question Paper 2 (English)