JEE Advanced 2026 Extended Registration Closes Today At 11:59 PM; Exam On May 17

JEE Advanced 2026 Extended Registration: The registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 is set to close soon, with the deadline now extended until 11:59 PM on May 5, 2026 (Tuesday). Eligible candidates who have qualified for the JEE Main 2026 can complete their application through the official JEE Advanced portal.

The examination will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee on May 17, 2026, in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format.

Candidates are strongly advised to complete their registration process, including fee payment, at the earliest. It is important to note that the application will be considered incomplete until the fee is successfully paid. Applicants should avoid waiting until the last minute to prevent any technical issues.

Direct link to apply

Direct link to check official poster

JEE Advanced 2026 Extended Registration: Important Dates

Registration begins: April 23, 2026 (10:00 AM)

Registration deadline: May 5, 2026 (extended)

Last date for fee payment: May 4, 2026

Admit card download: May 11 to May 17, 2026

Examination date: May 17, 2026

JEE Advanced 2026 Extended Registration: Exam Schedule

Paper 1: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Paper 2: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

JEE Advanced 2026 Extended Registration: Application Steps

Candidates can follow the steps below to complete the application process:

Visit the official JEE Advanced website.

Click the registration link for JEE Advanced 2026.

Log in with JEE Main credentials.

Fill in the required details.

Pay the application fees.

Fill out the form and download the confirmation page.

Candidates belonging to the PwD category will be provided with an additional one hour (total four hours) per paper as compensatory time.

JEE Advanced 2026 Extended Registration: Eligibility Criteria

To apply for JEE Advanced 2026, candidates must satisfy the following requirements:

Must be one of the top 2.5 lakh qualifiers in JEE Main 2026 (BE/BTech paper).

Should be born on or after October 1, 2001 (with a 5-year relaxation for SC, ST, and PWD candidates).

JEE Advanced can be attempted twice in two consecutive years.

Must have taken Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics in Class 12 or equivalent.

Should have taken Class 12 for the first time in 2025 or 2026.

Candidates already admitted to any IIT are ineligible.

JEE Advanced 2026 Extended Registration: Application Fee

General & OBC-NCL (Male): ₹3,200

Female candidates (all categories): ₹1,600

SC/ST/PwD candidates: ₹1,600

The application fee must be paid online via debit card, credit card, or net banking.