JEE Advanced 2026: Application Window Opens Tomorrow At 10 AM On jeeadv.ac.in; IIT Roorkee To Conduct Exam On May 17

JEE Advanced 2026: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 enrolment process will begin tomorrow, April 23, at 10 a.m., according to the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will administer the test this year.Those who passed the JEE Main 2026 would be able to apply online at jeeadv.ac.in, the official website.

Direct link to check official poster

Direct link for official brochuer

JEE Advanced 2026: Important Dates & Timings

Registration Start Date

April 23, 2026

Time: 10:00 AM IST

Last Date to Apply

May 2, 2026

Fee Payment Deadline

May 4, 2026

Admit Card Availability

From: May 11, 2026

Till: May 17, 2026

Exam Date

May 17, 2026

Exam Timings (Same Day – Two Shifts)

Paper 1: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Paper 2: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

JEE Advanced 2026: Eligibility criteria

JEE Main Qualification

Must be among the top 2,50,000 candidates in JEE Main 2026 (BE/BTech Paper)

Foreign Candidates

Can apply directly without appearing for JEE Main, subject to other eligibility conditions

Age Limit

Must be born on or after October 1, 2001

SC/ST/PwD candidates get a 5-year age relaxation

Number of Attempts

Can attempt JEE Advanced maximum twice in two consecutive years

Educational Qualification

Must have appeared for Class 12 (or equivalent) for the first time in 2025 or 2026

Must have studied Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics

IIT Admission Restriction

Candidates who have already been admitted to any IIT are not eligible to apply

JEE Advanced 2026: Regsitration fees

General & OBC-NCL (Male Candidates)

Fee: ₹3,200

Female Candidates (All Categories)

Fee: ₹1,600

SC / ST / PwD Candidates

Fee: ₹1,600

Mode of Payment

Pay online via credit card, debit card, or net banking

JEE Advanced 2026: Steps to apply

To apply, candidates can do the following actions:

Step 1: Go to jeeadv.ac.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select the registration link for JEE Advanced 2026.

Step 3: Enter your JEE Main login information.

Step 4: Enter the necessary information.

Step 5: Make the application fee payment.

Step 6: Fill out the form and get the confirmation page.

Step 7: Print off a copy for your records.

JEE Advanced 2026: Admit card details

The candidate's name, roll number, JEE Main application number, photo, date of birth, category, and signature are all included on the admission card. Candidates must thoroughly check all information and notify the appropriate zonal IIT officials of any inconsistencies.

JEE Advanced 2026: Exam pattern

Mode of Exam

Conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode

Number of Papers

Two compulsory papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2

Sections in Each Paper

Each paper will have three sections:

- Physics

- Chemistry

- Mathematics

Language of Exam

Available in English and Hindi

Duration

Each paper: 3 hours

PwD candidates (with compensatory time): 4 hours per paper