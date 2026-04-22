JEE Advanced 2026: Application Window Opens Tomorrow At 10 AM On jeeadv.ac.in; IIT Roorkee To Conduct Exam On May 17

JEE Advanced 2026: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 enrolment process will begin tomorrow, April 23, at 10 a.m., according to the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will administer the test this year.Those who passed the JEE Main 2026 would be able to apply online at jeeadv.ac.in, the official website.
Direct link to check official poster
Direct link for official brochuer
JEE Advanced 2026: Important Dates & Timings
Registration Start Date
April 23, 2026
Time: 10:00 AM IST
Last Date to Apply
May 2, 2026
Fee Payment Deadline
May 4, 2026
Admit Card Availability
From: May 11, 2026
Till: May 17, 2026
Exam Date
May 17, 2026
Exam Timings (Same Day – Two Shifts)
Paper 1: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM
Paper 2: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM
JEE Advanced 2026: Eligibility criteria
JEE Main Qualification
Must be among the top 2,50,000 candidates in JEE Main 2026 (BE/BTech Paper)
Foreign Candidates
Can apply directly without appearing for JEE Main, subject to other eligibility conditions
Age Limit
Must be born on or after October 1, 2001
SC/ST/PwD candidates get a 5-year age relaxation
Number of Attempts
Can attempt JEE Advanced maximum twice in two consecutive years
Educational Qualification
Must have appeared for Class 12 (or equivalent) for the first time in 2025 or 2026
Must have studied Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics
IIT Admission Restriction
Candidates who have already been admitted to any IIT are not eligible to apply
JEE Advanced 2026: Regsitration fees
General & OBC-NCL (Male Candidates)
Fee: ₹3,200
Female Candidates (All Categories)
Fee: ₹1,600
SC / ST / PwD Candidates
Fee: ₹1,600
Mode of Payment
Pay online via credit card, debit card, or net banking
JEE Advanced 2026: Steps to apply
To apply, candidates can do the following actions:
Step 1: Go to jeeadv.ac.in, the official website.
Step 2: Select the registration link for JEE Advanced 2026.
Step 3: Enter your JEE Main login information.
Step 4: Enter the necessary information.
Step 5: Make the application fee payment.
Step 6: Fill out the form and get the confirmation page.
Step 7: Print off a copy for your records.
JEE Advanced 2026: Admit card details
The candidate's name, roll number, JEE Main application number, photo, date of birth, category, and signature are all included on the admission card. Candidates must thoroughly check all information and notify the appropriate zonal IIT officials of any inconsistencies.
JEE Advanced 2026: Exam pattern
Mode of Exam
Conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode
Number of Papers
Two compulsory papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2
Sections in Each Paper
Each paper will have three sections:
- Physics
- Chemistry
- Mathematics
Language of Exam
Available in English and Hindi
Duration
Each paper: 3 hours
PwD candidates (with compensatory time): 4 hours per paper