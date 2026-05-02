JEE Advanced 2026 Application Window Closes Today At 11:59 PM; Last Chance To Apply NOW At jeeadv.nic.in

JEE Advanced 2026 Registration: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 application window will end today, May 2, 2026. Candidates who met the requirements for JEE Main 2026 can apply online via the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced website.

This year's test, administered by IIT Roorkee, will take place in Computer-Based Test (CBT) format on May 17, 2026.

Direct link to apply

Direct link to check official poster

Direct link if there is any registration issue

JEE Advanced 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Registration begins: April 23, 2026, at 10:00 AM

Registration closes: May 2, 2026

Last date for fee payment: May 4, 2026

Admit card download window: May 11 to May 17, 2026

Examination schedule – May 17, 2026

- Paper 1: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

- Paper 2: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

JEE Advanced 2026 Registration: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must rank among the top 2.5 lakh qualifiers in the JEE Main 2026 (BE/BTech paper).

Candidates should be born on or after October 1, 2001.

SC, ST, and PwD candidates are eligible for a five-year age relaxation.

A candidate can appear for JEE Advanced 2026 only twice in two consecutive years.

Candidates must have studied Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects in Class 12 (or equivalent).

Candidates should have appeared for Class 12 (or equivalent) for the first time in 2025 or 2026.

Candidates who have already been admitted to any Indian Institutes of Technology are not eligible to apply.

JEE Advanced 2026: Application Fee

General & OBC-NCL (Male): ₹3,200

Female (All Categories): ₹1,600

SC/ST/PwD Candidates: ₹1,600

The fee must be paid online through a debit card, credit card, or net banking.

JEE Advanced 2026 Registration: Steps to apply

Applicants can finish their application by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Click the registration link for JEE Advanced 2026.

Step 3: Enter your JEE Main login information to log in.

Step 4: Enter the necessary information.

Step 5: Pay the application cost.

Step 6: Fill out the form, then download the confirmation page.

Direct link to apply

JEE Advanced 2026: Exam Pattern

The two required papers for JEE Advanced 2026 are Paper 1 and Paper 2, each lasting three hours. There will be sections on mathematics, chemistry, and physics in both papers. Both Hindi and English will be available for the test. PwD candidates will receive four hours of compensatory time for each paper.