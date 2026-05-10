JEE Advanced 2026 Admit Card To Be Out Tomorrow At jeeadv.ac.in; Here’s How To Access Admit Card

JEE Advanced 2026 Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, which is conducting JEE Advanced 2026 this year, will release the admit card tomorrow on the official website jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates will be able to download their hall ticket by adding their login credentials.
The JEE Advanced 2026 examination will be held on May 17, 2026 (Sunday). With just a few days left for the exam, candidates are advised to keep their documents ready, verify their exam center details, and ensure all preparations are completed in advance.
JEE Advanced 2026 Admit Card: Important Dates
Admit card download window: May 11 to May 17, 2026
Examination schedule – May 17, 2026
- Paper 1: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM
- Paper 2: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM
JEE Advanced 2026 Admit Card: How to Download JEE Advanced 2026 Admit Card
Follow these steps after the admit card is released:
Step 1: Visit the official website: jeeadv.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the “Admit Card” link on the homepage
Step 3: Log in using your registration number and date of birth
Step 4: Click on “Submit” to view your admit card
Step 5: Carefully check all details mentioned on the hall ticket
Step 6: Download the PDF file
Step 7: Take a clear colour printout for exam use
Step 8: Keep multiple copies safe until the admission process is complete
Note: IIT Roorkee will not send admit cards via post or email. Candidates must download it online only.
JEE Advanced 2026 Admit Card: Details Mentioned on JEE Advanced 2026 Admit Card
The admit card will include:
Candidate’s name
Roll number
JEE Main application number
Date of birth
Category (General/OBC/SC/ST/PwD)
Photograph and signature
Exam centre name and address
Exam date and timing
Important exam day instructions
Candidates must verify all details carefully. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact the concerned zonal IIT authorities.
JEE Advanced 2026 Admit Card: Documents Required on Exam Day
Candidates must carry:
1. Printed Admit Card
A clear A4-size printout is mandatory
Photograph and details must be visible
2. Valid Photo Identity Proof (Any One)
Aadhaar Card
Voter ID
PAN Card
Passport
Driving License
School/College ID
Note: Photocopies or digital copies of ID proof will not be accepted.