JEE Advanced 2026 Admit Card To Be Out Tomorrow At jeeadv.ac.in; Here’s How To Access Admit Card

JEE Advanced 2026 Admit Card: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, which is conducting JEE Advanced 2026 this year, will release the admit card tomorrow on the official website jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates will be able to download their hall ticket by adding their login credentials.

The JEE Advanced 2026 examination will be held on May 17, 2026 (Sunday). With just a few days left for the exam, candidates are advised to keep their documents ready, verify their exam center details, and ensure all preparations are completed in advance.

JEE Advanced 2026 Admit Card: Important Dates

Admit card download window: May 11 to May 17, 2026

Examination schedule – May 17, 2026

- Paper 1: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

- Paper 2: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

JEE Advanced 2026 Admit Card: How to Download JEE Advanced 2026 Admit Card

Follow these steps after the admit card is released:

Step 1: Visit the official website: jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the “Admit Card” link on the homepage

Step 3: Log in using your registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on “Submit” to view your admit card

Step 5: Carefully check all details mentioned on the hall ticket

Step 6: Download the PDF file

Step 7: Take a clear colour printout for exam use

Step 8: Keep multiple copies safe until the admission process is complete

Note: IIT Roorkee will not send admit cards via post or email. Candidates must download it online only.

JEE Advanced 2026 Admit Card: Details Mentioned on JEE Advanced 2026 Admit Card

The admit card will include:

Candidate’s name

Roll number

JEE Main application number

Date of birth

Category (General/OBC/SC/ST/PwD)

Photograph and signature

Exam centre name and address

Exam date and timing

Important exam day instructions

Candidates must verify all details carefully. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact the concerned zonal IIT authorities.

JEE Advanced 2026 Admit Card: Documents Required on Exam Day

Candidates must carry:

1. Printed Admit Card

A clear A4-size printout is mandatory

Photograph and details must be visible

2. Valid Photo Identity Proof (Any One)

Aadhaar Card

Voter ID

PAN Card

Passport

Driving License

School/College ID

Note: Photocopies or digital copies of ID proof will not be accepted.