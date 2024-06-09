JEE Advanced 2024 Result: Gender-Wise Distribution Revealed, Fewer Women Appear for Exam

Mumbai: In the recent release of JEE Advanced 2024 results, there's a noticeable trend of fewer women taking part in the prestigious IIT entrance exam. However, there's a slight uptick in female candidates compared to last year's count of 40,645.

Gender-wise distribution of candidates:

In the JEE Advanced 2024 examination, the statistics reveal a significant gender gap.

Among male candidates, a total of 143,637 registered for the exam, out of which 139,180 appeared for both papers. Ultimately, 40,284 males successfully passed the exam.

On the other hand, the participation of female candidates was notably lower, with 42,947 registering and 41,020 appearing for both papers. Of these, only 7,964 females managed to pass the exam.

Among female candidates, Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel has topped with an overall all-India rank of 7. She secured 332 marks out of 360.

Despite fewer female participants, these women have emerged as the top achievers in various zones

Women Toppers in Each Zone:

- IIT Bombay: DWIJA DHARMESHKUMAR PATEL (AIR 7)

- IIT Delhi: ARITTRA MALHOTRA (AIR 221)

- IIT Guwahati: ARCHITA BANKA (AIR 558)

- IIT Kanpur: SHRESHTHA GUPTA (AIR 191)

- IIT Bhubaneswar: TAMANNA KUMARI (AIR 305)

- IIT Madras: SRINITHYA DEVRAJ (AIR 268)