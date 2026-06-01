JEE AAT 2026 Registration Closes Tomorrow At jeeadv.ac.in; Check Eligibility, Exam Date And Application Process

JEE AAT 2026 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has started the online registration process today for the Joint Entrance Examination Architecture Aptitude Test

(JEE AAT) 2026. Eligible candidates can apply through the official JEE Advanced website, jeeadv.ac.in.

The registration process will continue until June 2, 2026, at 5 pm. Candidates interested in pursuing Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) programmes offered by selected IITs are advised to complete the application process before the deadline.

The Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) is conducted for admission to BArch programmes at IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee and IIT (BHU) Varanasi.

Direct Link To Apply

JEE AAT 2026 Registration: Who Is Eligible for JEE AAT 2026?

Only candidates who have qualified JEE Advanced 2026 are eligible to register for JEE AAT 2026. Applicants must fulfil all eligibility requirements before submitting the form.

Candidates seeking admission to architecture courses at participating IITs must appear for and qualify in the AAT in addition to JEE Advanced.

JEE AAT 2026 Registration: Important Dates

The examination will be conducted in offline mode.

Registration begins: June 1, 2026

Last date to apply: June 2, 2026, 5 pm

JEE AAT 2026 exam date: June 4, 2026

Exam timing: 9 am to 12 pm

Result declaration: June 7, 2026

JEE AAT 2026 Registration: How to Apply for JEE AAT 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the registration process:

Step 1: Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in .

Step 2: Click on the JEE AAT 2026 registration link

Step 3: Log in using JEE Advanced credentials, including registration number, date of birth, mobile number and email ID.

Step 4: Select the option indicating interest in AAT 2026.

Step 5: Choose the preferred examination centre from the available list.

Step 6: Verify the details carefully and submit the application form.

Step 7: Download and save a copy of the submitted form for future reference.

JEE AAT 2026 Registration: Important Instructions for Candidates

Candidates should note that the JEE AAT 2026 question paper will be available only in English.

IIT Roorkee has clarified that no separate admit card will be issued for the AAT. Students appearing for the examination must carry a printed copy of their JEE Advanced 2026 admit card along with a valid original photo identity proof to the examination centre.

Applicants must also bring their own drawing and colouring materials, as these will be required during the aptitude test.

JEE AAT 2026 Registration: How Will Admissions Be Offered?

The Joint Implementation Committee (JIC) of JEE Advanced 2026 will determine the qualifying cut-off marks for the Architecture Aptitude Test.However, qualifying the AAT alone will not guarantee admission. Final seat allotment will depend on the category-wise All India Rank secured by candidates in JEE Advanced 2026.

Admission to B.Arch programmes at participating IITs will be offered only to candidates who qualify for the AAT and meet the required ranking criteria. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for updates on examination guidelines, results and admission procedures.