JEE AAT 2026 Registration Closes Today At jeeadv.ac.in; Check Eligibility, Exam Date And Application Process

JEE AAT 2026 Registration: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will close registration for the Joint Entrance Examination Architecture Aptitude Test (JEE AAT) 2026 today, June 2, 2026, at 5 p.m. Eligible candidates can apply through the official JEE Advanced website, jeeadv.ac.in.

The registration period for JEE AAT 2026 began on June 1, 2026. Candidates seeking admission to Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) programmes offered by select IITs should apply before the deadline.

The Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) is administered for admission to BArch programmes at IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee, and IIT (BHU) Varanasi.

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JEE AAT 2026 Registration: Important Dates

The JEE AAT 2026 examination will be conducted in offline mode.

Registration begins: June 1, 2026

Last date to apply: June 2, 2026, till 5 pm

JEE AAT 2026 exam date: June 4, 2026

Exam timing: 9 am to 12 pm

Result declaration date: June 7, 2026

JEE AAT 2026 Registration: Steps to Apply for JEE AAT 2026

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to complete the registration process:

Step 1: Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the JEE AAT 2026 registration link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using JEE Advanced credentials such as registration number, date of birth, mobile number, and email ID.

Step 4: Select the option expressing interest in AAT 2026.

Step 5: Choose the preferred examination centre.

Step 6: Carefully verify all details and submit the application form.

Step 7: Download and keep a copy of the submitted form for future reference.

JEE AAT 2026 Registration: Who Can Apply for JEE AAT 2026?

Only eligible candidates who qualify for JEE Advanced 2026 can register for the Architecture Aptitude Test. Students need to meet all the prescribed eligibility criteria before submitting the application form.

JEE AAT 2026 Registration: Important Instructions for Candidates

Note that the JEE AAT 2026 question paper will be available only in the English language.

IIT Roorkee has also clarified that there will be no separate admit card issued for the Architecture Aptitude Test. Students taking the examination must bring a printed copy of their JEE Advanced 2026 admit card along with a valid original photo identity proof to the exam centre.

Candidates should also bring their own drawing and colouring materials, which will be required during the aptitude test.