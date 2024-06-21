JBIMS To Add Extra MMS Batch From Academic Year 2025-26

JBMIS | Official website

The Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) has been discussing having an additional Masters of Management Studies (MMS) batch from the upcoming academic year 2025-26.

The two-year flagship course is divided into four semesters and has an intake capacity of 150-160. However, the intake capacity is expected to be doubled with an additional batch.

“The proposal of an additional batch is already with Mumbai University. Hopefully from next year, it will be started,” said Srinivasan R Iyengar, the JBIMS director.

The admission to the MMS programme is conducted through the MAH-MBA CET exam administered by The Directorate General of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra. The candidate will then proceed with DTE Maharashtra’s Common Admission Process (CAP) round.

The institute does not accept Common Admission Test (CAT) scores for admission to this course. However, it did start accepting CAT scores for admission into the Masters in Human Resource Development (MHRD) this academic year and the MSc (Finance) programme.

“Eventually, we will increase the intake capacity of the MMS programme and for that infrastructural developments will also have to be done simultaneously,” Iyengar added, saying that approximately more than one lakh students appear for the CET exam, in which almost all the students aspire to study the course. “However, we only have a limited intake capacity and thus there is a huge requirement for the course,” he said.

The institute increased the intake capacity for its MHRD and MSc (Finance) programmes last academic year. The MHRD programme saw an increase from 20 to 30 seats and MSc (Finance) saw an increase from 30 to 40.