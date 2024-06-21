 JBIMS To Add Extra MMS Batch From Academic Year 2025-26
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJBIMS To Add Extra MMS Batch From Academic Year 2025-26

JBIMS To Add Extra MMS Batch From Academic Year 2025-26

The two-year flagship course is divided into four semesters and has an intake capacity of 150-160. However, the intake capacity is expected to be doubled with an additional batch.

Sunidhi VijayUpdated: Friday, June 21, 2024, 08:25 PM IST
article-image
JBMIS | Official website

The Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS) has been discussing having an additional Masters of Management Studies (MMS) batch from the upcoming academic year 2025-26.

The two-year flagship course is divided into four semesters and has an intake capacity of 150-160. However, the intake capacity is expected to be doubled with an additional batch.

“The proposal of an additional batch is already with Mumbai University. Hopefully from next year, it will be started,” said Srinivasan R Iyengar, the JBIMS director.

The admission to the MMS programme is conducted through the MAH-MBA CET exam administered by The Directorate General of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra. The candidate will then proceed with DTE Maharashtra’s Common Admission Process (CAP) round.

Read Also
"NTA To Be Strengthened": Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Amid Row Over NEET-UG, UGC-NET
article-image

The institute does not accept Common Admission Test (CAT) scores for admission to this course. However, it did start accepting CAT scores for admission into the Masters in Human Resource Development (MHRD) this academic year and the MSc (Finance) programme.

“Eventually, we will increase the intake capacity of the MMS programme and for that infrastructural developments will also have to be done simultaneously,” Iyengar added, saying that approximately more than one lakh students appear for the CET exam, in which almost all the students aspire to study the course. “However, we only have a limited intake capacity and thus there is a huge requirement for the course,” he said.

The institute increased the intake capacity for its MHRD and MSc (Finance) programmes last academic year. The MHRD programme saw an increase from 20 to 30 seats and MSc (Finance) saw an increase from 30 to 40.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mastering CBSE Class 10 Syllabus: A Guide To Essential CBSE Class 10 Reference Books

Mastering CBSE Class 10 Syllabus: A Guide To Essential CBSE Class 10 Reference Books

JBIMS To Add Extra MMS Batch From Academic Year 2025-26

JBIMS To Add Extra MMS Batch From Academic Year 2025-26

MP Board Introduces Flexible Math Options For Class 9, 11

MP Board Introduces Flexible Math Options For Class 9, 11

Mumbai University UG Second Merit List Out; Check Important Details

Mumbai University UG Second Merit List Out; Check Important Details

From The Campus: Mumbai's St. Xavier’s College Celebrates Yoga Day With Unique Nukkad Natak 'Yog...

From The Campus: Mumbai's St. Xavier’s College Celebrates Yoga Day With Unique Nukkad Natak 'Yog...