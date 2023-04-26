Jayadeva Desai, yoga guru who prepared 'Yoga' syllabus for NCERT textbooks

Dr. Jayadeva (left) and Hansa Yogendra (right) | Wikipedia

Mumbai: The Yoga Institute in Santacruz is the first yoga center to offer courses for free to men, women and children. The institute was founded in 1918 by Shri Yogendra, who was one of the important figures in the modern revival of yoga.

The world of Yoga is celebrating one of the Institute's President, Dr. Jayadeva Desai, a yoga guru, researcher, author and educator.

Dr. Jayadeva also known as Jayadeva Yogendra was the son of renowned yoga guru, Yogendra and Sita Devi. He was born on 27 April 1929.

He completed his Master's degree in Samkhya and Yoga from the University of Mumbai in 1952.

In 1955, he received the Hargobindas scholarship for a Ph.D. for his thesis on Moksha Dharma Parva of the Mahabharata.

After completing his Ph.D., Dr. Jayadeva worked as a lecturer, who taught Sanskrit at the Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Bombay.

The Yoga scholar was appointed principal of Teacher Training Institute of Yoga, Bombay, in 1957.

Dr. Jayendra prepared the syllabus for teaching Yoga in schools for NCERT in 1991. He was also the editor of 'Yoga & Total Health', a monthly journal, published since 1933.

Dr. Jayadeva Yogendra served as President of The Yoga Institute from 1958 to 2018. Jayadeva Yogendra died on 16 February 2018.

The Yoga Teacher was survived by his wife Hansa and son Hrishi.