Japan Aims To Attract Skilled Tech Workers From India And Southeast Asia

Representative picture | https://msde.gov.in/

Japan plans to boost foreign direct investment to a total of 100 trillion yen by 2030. As part of this strategy, the Japanese government is keen on attracting skilled tech workers from India and Southeast Asia. According to NikkiAsia.com, in a recent meeting, the Japanese Cabinet Office deliberated on plans to expand investment and lure in high-skilled professionals from these regions.

Facilitating Immigration processes for Tech professionals

According to Hindustan Times reports, to facilitate this initiative, Japan is considering revising its residency status system. This move aims to simplify the process for tech professionals from Southeast Asia and India to work in the country. Additionally, the government is contemplating conducting business establishment procedures in English to assist foreign companies in setting up operations in Japan.

Tatsunori Ibayashi, the Deputy Minister of the Cabinet Office, emphasised the government's commitment to achieving the 100 trillion yen investment target. He stated, "We have identified priority issues and will accelerate efforts to reach the 100 trillion yen balance of direct investment in Japan."

Addressing Labour shortages with the New Visa system

In a bid to address labour shortages, especially in outlying regions, Japan is introducing a new five-year working visa system. The Specified Skills visa will enable lower-skilled foreign workers to enter Japan and work in designated sectors such as agriculture, nursing care, construction, and manufacturing, as reported by Hindustan Times. This initiative aims to replace the controversial Technical Intern Training Program (TITP), which has faced criticism for various violations and irregularities. The new visa system is expected to offer a more transparent and legitimate framework for the admission and employment of foreign laborers.

Read Also Success In The East: An Indian Professional Navigates The Japanese Landscape

Furthermore, the government is considering a pathway to permanent immigration for these workers. Skilled individuals will have the opportunity to upgrade their status to a long-term residency visa, starting initially in the construction and shipbuilding industries from fiscal year 2021.