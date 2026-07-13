Jamnabai Narsee International School To Open New 300,000 Sq Ft Campus In Juhu Under ₹800 Crore Lease Deal: Reports

Jamnabai Narsee International School To Open New Campus In Juhu: Reports | Official website, jns.ac.in

Jamnabai Narsee International School (JNIS) is set to significantly expand its footprint in the city. As per reports from the Economic Times, the school has inked a 30-year lease agreement estimated at ₹800 crore to build a new 300,000-square-foot campus in Juhu, which will be one of the biggest real estate deals in the Indian education sector.

The new campus is likely to help Jamnabai Narsee International School increase its presence in the western suburbs of Mumbai.

30-Year lease for a New Juhu campus

As per Economic Times reports, the project will come up on a 2.36-acre plot in Juhu through a built-to-suit arrangement with the Shri Bhanbai Nenshi Mahila Vidyalaya Trust.

Under this model, the trust will develop the campus according to the school's requirements before leasing the completed facility to Jamnabai Narsee International School for the next three decades.

The total lease value is said to be around ₹800 crore for the 30-year period.

Campus to cater to IB students from Kindergarten to Class XII

The new campus has been designed with the complete infrastructure required for an international school, with facilities that suit the International Baccalaureate (IB) programme.

Reports suggest the facility will include:

Modern academic blocks

Dedicated science and learning spaces

Indoor and outdoor sports infrastructure

Performing arts facilities

Student activity and collaborative learning areas

Once the project is completed, the new campus will complement the school's current Juhu campus while adding more capacity for students seeking an international education.

Although the school has not yet provided any information regarding when the campus will begin operations, this deal marks an important milestone in its expansion strategy.