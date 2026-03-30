Jammu & Kashmir Govt Examines Private Member Bills Thoroughly Before Taking Final Decisions

Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah | ANI

Jammu and Kashmir: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said the government does not oppose any private members' bills without due consideration, emphasising that all proposals are examined in detail before a view is taken.

Opposing a private member’s bill tabled by Congress legislator Nizam-ud-Din Bhat in the Assembly seeking equitable opportunity of employment in the civil services, Abdullah said remarks made during the discussion could give an impression that bills are not read and are opposed routinely without application of mind, which he described as “somewhat unfair”.

“It may appear as if we pick up a slip marked ‘oppose’ and stand up to reject a bill, but that is not the case,” the chief minister said.

He said whenever a proposal reaches the government—whether through the Assembly or any other route—it is scrutinised in detail.

“We examine its feasibility and weigh its advantages and disadvantages. If the benefits outweigh the drawbacks, we do not oppose it,” the chief minister said.

Nearly a dozen of the 33 private members’ bills listed in the Assembly were introduced, with most later withdrawn by their sponsors and some rejected by voice vote following the government’s response.

Referring to Bhat, Abdullah said his private member’s bill, after examination, appears to have more disadvantages and potential problems than advantages.

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Acknowledging the genuine concern of the MLA, the chief minister said confining recruitment or postings to the local level would create administrative difficulties, including additional cadres, shortage of suitable candidates at the block level and the need for relaxations, which could lead to arbitrariness.

It would also make it difficult to meet reservation requirements and limit promotion avenues in smaller blocks, leading to disparities among employees recruited at the same time, Abdullah said.

He said while the issue raised by the member requires attention, the bill was not an appropriate solution and urged its withdrawal, adding that the government would explore alternative measures to address the concern.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)