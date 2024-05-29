Jammu and Kashmir School Summer Vacation From June 1 Amid Rising Temperature | Representative Image

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has released the dates of the state's summer break for students.

The director of the School Education Department has issued an order stating that these schools will be closed for summer vacation from June 1, 2024, to July 16, 2024. The extreme heatwave conditions in the region, where temperatures almost reached 43 degrees Celsius in multiple places, resulted in this decision. The dates were announced by the board on May 28, 2024.

The official notification is added below for reference.

Official Notification | JKBOSE

According to the official notification, "it is hereby ordered that all government-recognised private schools falling in the summer zone of Jammu Division shall observe summer vacation w.e.f. 01-06-2024 to 16-07-2024."

Teachers To Be Accessible During Vacation

Teachers are supposed to be accessible to students for online help during this time. It also states that the head of school and teaching staff will face disciplinary action in accordance with the rules if they fail to follow this schedule.

The official notification said, "It is further ordered that all teachers shall remain available for any online guidance of students during the vacation period."

"Any default on the part of the head of the school or teaching staff in observance of the above schedule shall attract action under the rules," the official notification adds.

Up until July 16, 2024, all public and private schools in the Jammu division will observe the holiday in accordance with the directive.