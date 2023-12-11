Jamia to Introduce NEP - Aligned Four-Year Undergraduate Programmes from 2024

Jamia Millia Islamia | Representational Pic

As per the National Education Policy (2020), Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will begin offering four-year undergraduate programs (FYUP) with a "multiple entry and exit" feature in the academic year 2024–2025, according to a report by HT.

According to a December 8 statement from the registrar's office, the undergraduate program will last three or four years, with several entry and leave choices available during that time, the report added.

Bachelor’s degree programmes offered in the departments like sciences, life sciences, social sciences, humanities and languages, fine arts and management studies will be eight semesters or four years.

An official told HT, “We will implement FYUP as per NEP from the academic session 2024-2025. Value added courses and skill-enhancement courses will be introduced in the coming year as well.”

The eight-semester curriculum can be finished by students in a maximum of seven years, or fourteen semesters, allowing for breaks or missing semesters or years.

Meanwhile, many students and student-bodies have been protesting the implementation of FYUP. “We conducted a survey in which 92% students were against it. The consensus is that the courses do not have the same quality, and there is increased workload,” said Abhigyan, president of the All India Students Association, Delhi told HT.