Jamia Millia Islamia To Close JMI 2026 Application Process Tomorrow; Check Key Dates, Fees, And Steps To Apply Here

JMI Application Form 2026: The Jamia Milia Islamia will conclude the JMI 2026 application process tomorrow. Interested candidates who want to pursue undergraduate or postgraduate courses offered by Jamia through JMI exam scores must fill out and submit the JMI form 2026 before the window closes tomorrow. The Jamia Millia Islamia 2026 entrance exam will be conducted on April 26.

JMI Application Form 2026: Important Dates

Availability of Online Admission Forms (JMI Entrance Test Programs): February 20, 2026 to March 25, 2026

Opening of Forms for Editing (JMI Entrance Test Programs): April 1, 2026, to April 6, 2026

Availability of Online Forms (JEE Mains, NATA, CUET, NEET, NCET-based Programs): From February 20, 2026, to 10 days after result declaration by respective agencies

Opening of Forms for Editing (JEE/NATA/CUET/NEET/NCET Programs): Up to 6 days from the last date of form submission

Date of Issue of Admit Cards (JMI Entrance Tests): From April 17, 2026 onwards (usually released one week before the exam)

JMI Application Form 2026: How to fill the JMI Application Form 2026?

The process to fill the JMI Entrance Exam application form is as follows:

Step 1: Go to the JMI admission portal at admission.jmi.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “New Registration.”

Step 3: Enter your mobile number and email address, and you will receive a confirmation code at the registered email address.

Step 4: Next, go to the application forms section.

Step 5: Select the campus and course choice, course type, and course name.

Step 6: Next, add personal details, scanned documents, and educational details.

Step 7: Choose the JMI exam centre.

Step 8:Choose a category. Have a preview of the JMI application form 2026.

Step 9: Pay the JMI entrance exam online examination fee.

Step 10: Print the application form.

Direct Application Link

JMI Application Form 2026: Important Documents

Proof of Date of Birth

Class 10 marksheet

Class 12 marksheet

Graduation marksheet / Qualification certificate

Scanned copy of passport-sized photograph

Scanned copy of the candidate’s signature

Net banking details or credit/debit card for fee payment

JMI Application Form 2026: Application Fees

₹700 Application Fee for:

AJK Mass Communication Research Centre

Centre for Management Studies

Centre for Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation Sciences

Faculty of Architecture and Ekistics (Except B.Arch.)

Faculty of Education

Faculty of Engineering & Technology (Except B.Tech.)

Faculty of Dentistry

Faculty of Law

₹550 Application Fee for:

All other Faculties/Centres

B.Tech. or B.Arch. courses