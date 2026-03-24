Jamia Millia Islamia To Close JMI 2026 Application Process Tomorrow; Check Key Dates, Fees, And Steps To Apply Here

JMI Application Form 2026: The Jamia Milia Islamia will conclude the JMI 2026 application process tomorrow. Interested candidates who want to pursue undergraduate or postgraduate courses offered by Jamia through JMI exam scores must fill out and submit the JMI form 2026 before the window closes tomorrow. The Jamia Millia Islamia 2026 entrance exam will be conducted on April 26.
JMI Application Form 2026: Important Dates
Availability of Online Admission Forms (JMI Entrance Test Programs): February 20, 2026 to March 25, 2026
Opening of Forms for Editing (JMI Entrance Test Programs): April 1, 2026, to April 6, 2026
Availability of Online Forms (JEE Mains, NATA, CUET, NEET, NCET-based Programs): From February 20, 2026, to 10 days after result declaration by respective agencies
Opening of Forms for Editing (JEE/NATA/CUET/NEET/NCET Programs): Up to 6 days from the last date of form submission
Date of Issue of Admit Cards (JMI Entrance Tests): From April 17, 2026 onwards (usually released one week before the exam)
JMI Application Form 2026: How to fill the JMI Application Form 2026?
The process to fill the JMI Entrance Exam application form is as follows:
Step 1: Go to the JMI admission portal at admission.jmi.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on “New Registration.”
Step 3: Enter your mobile number and email address, and you will receive a confirmation code at the registered email address.
Step 4: Next, go to the application forms section.
Step 5: Select the campus and course choice, course type, and course name.
Step 6: Next, add personal details, scanned documents, and educational details.
Step 7: Choose the JMI exam centre.
Step 8:Choose a category. Have a preview of the JMI application form 2026.
Step 9: Pay the JMI entrance exam online examination fee.
Step 10: Print the application form.
JMI Application Form 2026: Important Documents
Proof of Date of Birth
Class 10 marksheet
Class 12 marksheet
Graduation marksheet / Qualification certificate
Scanned copy of passport-sized photograph
Scanned copy of the candidate’s signature
Net banking details or credit/debit card for fee payment
JMI Application Form 2026: Application Fees
₹700 Application Fee for:
AJK Mass Communication Research Centre
Centre for Management Studies
Centre for Physiotherapy & Rehabilitation Sciences
Faculty of Architecture and Ekistics (Except B.Arch.)
Faculty of Education
Faculty of Engineering & Technology (Except B.Tech.)
Faculty of Dentistry
Faculty of Law
₹550 Application Fee for:
All other Faculties/Centres
B.Tech. or B.Arch. courses