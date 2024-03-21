JAM 2024 Results Declared By IIT Madras: Check Now!

IIT Madras | File

The Joint Admissions Test (JAM) 2024 results were issued on March 20 by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras. Those who took the exam can view their results at jam.iitm.ac.in, the official website. The exam took place on February 11, 2024.

How do I download the results of IIT JAM 2024?

Visit jam.iitm.ac.in, the official website.

Select 'IIT JAM 2024 Result' from the notification link.

You will be redirected to a login page where you will need to provide your date of birth, registration number, and other information.

The results of the IIT JAM 2024 will show on the screen.

Save the IIT JAM 2024 Result to your computer for later use.

The candidates would be allowed to enroll in MSc (two years), MSc PhD, Joint MSc PhD, MSc.-MTech, and other Post-Bachelor Degree courses offered by IISc and IITs based on their IIT JAM 2024 Result. Candidates must first verify their eligibility for admission by checking the cutoff.

JAM exam

The JAM is held in order to give students who choose to pursue science as a career option admission to the IITs for MSc (Tech.), MSc (Research), MSc – M.Tech Dual Degree, Joint MSc – PhD, and MSc – PhD Dual Degree programs.



At the undergraduate (UG) level, there are seven Test Papers in this computer-based exam. Multiple choice (MCQ), multiple select (MSQ), and numerical answer type (NAT) questions are all included in test papers.