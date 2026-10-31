Jaipur Tragedy: 23-Year-Old MBA Student Dies After Falling From Sixth Floor Of Poornima University Building

A 23-year-old second-year MBA student died after jumping from the sixth floor of a building at Poornima University in Jaipur on Saturday morning, October 31. The student, identified as Yashasvi Rohilla, was a resident of Prem Nagar in the Gurjar Ki Thadi area of the city.

The incident reportedly took place around 10 am. She was rushed to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital, where she was declared dead. Her body has been kept in the hospital's mortuary.

Student Was Speaking To Friends Before Incident

According to initial reports, Yashasvi had been interacting with her friends shortly before the incident. She reportedly left her classroom and went upstairs.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Some students allegedly noticed her near the rooftop edge and rushed to intervene, but could not prevent her from falling. CCTV footage from the university campus has also been referenced in reports covering the incident.

Yashasvi had reportedly secured a job through campus placement just a few days earlier. A mid-semester examination was scheduled for Saturday, which she was expected to appear for.

University Sends Students Home, Exam Postponed

Following the incident, the university administration sent students home and suspended academic activities as a precaution. The scheduled mid-semester examination was also postponed.

Police Probe Circumstances Behind Death

Shivdaspura police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident. Officials have not yet confirmed the reason behind her death.

The police are examining the available details as part of the investigation.