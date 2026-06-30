Jaipur RUHS Paramedical Exam 2026: Students Throw Chairs & Papers In Protest; Police Probe Alleged ₹ 5.5 Lakh Exam Cheating Racket, 4 Arrested | Watch

Jaipur Police have busted an alleged cheating racket linked to the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) Paramedical Examination 2026 and arrested four people accused of planning to help students cheat during the exam on Monday. As per media reports, the accused had allegedly collected Rs 5.5 lakh from students and were making arrangements to ensure they passed the examination through unfair means.

Viral videos show protest at examination centre

A video from Prabha Devi Memorial PG College examination centre have been widely shared on social media. According to the video that a group of students protested after some candidates allegedly did not receive their question papers on time.

According to Hindustan Times reports, while some students received the question papers as scheduled, candidates seated on the second and third floors were reportedly left waiting for a considerable time. Despite repeatedly approaching examination staff, the affected students allegedly did not receive their question papers in time and were unable to take the examination.

The viral videos reportedly show students throwing chairs, papers and other objects inside the college premises. Some videos also appear to show damaged furniture, including tables, chairs and an air cooler, following the protest.

Later in the day the accussed were arrested. According to the Baskar English reports, the accused include a private college operator, a head of department (HOD), a lecturer and another college official. The case is currently being investigated at the Khorabisal police station.

Students were allegedly to be seated in one examination room

Reportedly, during the investigation, police found that all 45 students were supposed to be seated in the same examination hall.

The favourable invigilators were to be arranged so that answers could be provided to students during the examination. Police believe the entire arrangement was planned in exchange for money collected from the candidates.

Rs 5.5 lakh allegedly collected from students

Police said the accused allegedly collected Rs 5.5 lakh from around 45 students. During questioning, investigators found that nearly Rs 3.27 lakh was allegedly handed over on June 27 to arrange invigilators who would help students cheat inside the examination hall.

Following the Tip-off, during the search, police recovered two diaries containing the names of students appearing in the examination and records of the money reportedly collected from them.

WhatsApp chats and admit cards recovered

Police also examined the mobile phones seized from the accused.

The investigator has recovered WhatsApp chats saved under the name "Shankar Bajiya Sir", along with PDF copies of students' admit cards showing Prabha Devi Memorial PG College as the allotted examination centre, as reported by Bharkar English.

Officials believe the digital evidence strengthens the case and are examining the chats to identify whether more people were involved in the alleged racket.

Cheating plan uncovered before exam

According to Jaipur Police, the alleged conspiracy was aimed at helping around 45 first-year students of S. Karan College in Mukundgarh, Jhunjhunu, who had failed or had backlogs in their first-year examinations.

Police said the students were scheduled to appear for the RUHS paramedical examinations at Prabha Devi Memorial PG College on Kalwar Road in Jaipur.

Four arrested in the case

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Prashant Kiran said those arrested are:

Krishna Kumar, Head of the Paramedical Department at S. Karan College, Mukundgarh

Shankar Lal Jat (27), lecturer in the paramedical department

Ramkrishna Mandiwal, operator of Prabha Devi Memorial PG College, Jaipur

Dev Krishna Mandiwal, associated with the college

All four are being questioned, and police have obtained their custody for further investigation.

The investigation is now focused on tracing the money trail, verifying the involvement of other people, and identifying whether any additional students or officials were part of the alleged cheating network.