 JAIN University Bangalore BCA 2024  applications open; details inside
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, November 10, 2023, 04:38 PM IST
Applications for the three-year, full-time Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) 2024 program at JAIN (Deemed to be University) in Bangalore are now open. There are various specialisations available for the BCA program. Before the deadline for submitting applications, interested and qualified candidates may apply online for the BCA program by visiting the official website.

Eligibility criteria

The minimum qualification required to apply for JAIN Entrance Test (JET) is a pass in the 10+2 examination in Science / Commerce / Arts from PUC / ISC / CBSE or equivalent board. A course recognized as equivalent thereto by the University.

Fees

The application fees is Rs 600 per person, while the mode of submitting the application is online. 

Selection Process

The selection for the jain university will be completely based on merit. 

To apply, candidates can visit the official website at https://www.jainuniversity.ac.in/

