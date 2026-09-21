Jai Hind College’s VOYAGE ’26 Industry Symposium Explores How AI And Digital Technology Are Redesigning Travel And Tourism

The Department of Travel & Tourism Management at Jai Hind College organised the Industry Symposium 2026 as part of VOYAGE ’26, the 11th edition of the college’s Annual Inter-Collegiate Travel & Tourism Festival.

Organised under the theme “Digital Agenda and Artificial Intelligence to Redesign Tourism,” the symposium brought together distinguished industry professionals, academic stakeholders and students for an insightful discussion on how technology and Artificial Intelligence are transforming the global travel and tourism landscape.

Held on 10th September 2026 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., the symposium featured an eminent panel of experts representing diverse areas of the tourism ecosystem, including railways, travel technology, aviation, sports tourism and travel entrepreneurship. The programme aimed to bridge the gap between academic learning and evolving industry practices by providing students with direct insights into emerging technologies, future career opportunities and the changing nature of the tourism profession.

The symposium commenced with the traditional Lamp-Lighting Ceremony, graced by the presence of Mr. Gaurav Jha, Group General Manager, IRCTC; Mr. Neil Patil, Co-Founder, COO and CTO, Veena World; Ms. Advika Chatterjee, Lead Manager, Navi Mumbai International Airport; Mr. Arun Iyer, Founder, MyGolfTours; and Mr. Soundar Rajan, Global Travel Entrepreneur.

The ceremony was followed by a welcome dance performed by Tanisha, which set an energetic and engaging tone for the proceedings.

Dr. Prof. Vijay Dabholkar, Principal, Jai Hind College, welcomed the distinguished guests and addressed the gathering. Dr. Archana Mishra, Vice Principal – Arts and Head, Department of Travel & Tourism Management, highlighted the institution’s vision and expressed her gratitude to the industry leaders for sharing their valuable knowledge and experience with the students.

Digital Transformation and the Future of Tourism

The keynote address was delivered by Mr. Gaurav Jha, Group General Manager, IRCTC, on the topic “Digital Agenda for Tourism.”

During his address, Mr. Jha examined the growing relationship between technology and tourism and highlighted how digital transformation can empower and strengthen the industry. His session enabled students to understand the importance of integrating digital solutions into tourism operations to improve efficiency, accessibility and the overall traveller experience.

The keynote address established the central direction of the symposium by emphasising that technological advancement must be effectively combined with human knowledge and expertise to build a stronger and more responsive tourism ecosystem.

Artificial Intelligence in Travel Planning and Careers

Mr. Neil Patil, Co-Founder, COO and CTO of Veena World, addressed the growing influence of Artificial Intelligence on the tourism industry.

His session focused on AI-powered travel planning, the practical applications of technology across the travel sector and the new professional opportunities emerging from digital transformation. He helped students understand how AI is influencing both customer experiences and internal industry processes while creating new career paths that require a combination of tourism knowledge, technological understanding and adaptability.

The session encouraged students to remain informed about evolving technology and develop the skills required to remain relevant in a rapidly changing professional environment.

Digitalisation of Aviation and Airport Systems

Representing the aviation sector, Ms. Advika Chatterjee, Lead Manager at Navi Mumbai International Airport, shared valuable insights into the increasing digitalisation of airports, aviation operations and air carriers.

She explained how Artificial Intelligence and interconnected digital systems have the potential to improve the functioning of modern airports and strengthen coordination across different areas of aviation. Her session introduced students to the changing technological environment within airport management and the growing importance of digital skills in aviation-related careers.

By discussing the practical relationship between technology, airport systems and passenger services, she enabled students to better understand how digitalisation is shaping the future of air travel.

Exploring Sports and Golf Tourism

Bringing attention to a specialised and rapidly developing segment of the tourism industry, Mr. Arun Iyer, Founder of MyGolfTours, spoke about sports tourism and golf tourism.

His session explored niche tourism markets, the integration of Artificial Intelligence and the emerging career and entrepreneurial opportunities available to students within specialised tourism segments. He encouraged students to look beyond conventional areas of travel and identify opportunities in sectors that cater to specific interests and experiences.

Speaking about his experience at the symposium, Mr. Iyer appreciated the professional management of the programme and expressed that it was an absolute pleasure to participate as a speaker and share his years of knowledge and industry experience with the students.

From Learning to Earning

Mr. Soundar Rajan, Global Travel Entrepreneur, addressed the students on the topic “From Learning to Earning – How AI is Redesigning Tourism, Travel Careers and Student Skills.”

His session focused on the impact of Artificial Intelligence on tourism careers and the importance of developing relevant professional skills. He explained how the changing travel industry requires students to move beyond theoretical knowledge and prepare themselves for a workplace increasingly influenced by technology, innovation and continuous learning.

Mr. Rajan also appreciated the active involvement of the students and stated that he was highly impressed by how proactive and knowledgeable they were, particularly in the manner in which they framed their questions. He commended their curiosity, preparedness and engagement with the subject.

Meaningful Industry–Student Interaction

A particularly significant aspect of the symposium was the interaction between the speakers and students. The discussions extended beyond conventional classroom learning and provided students with an opportunity to directly engage with experienced professionals from different sectors of the tourism industry.

Students actively participated in the sessions, asked thoughtful questions and gained practical insights into the implications of technological change. The exchange helped them better understand industry expectations, emerging career pathways and the importance of continuously updating their skills.

The symposium concluded with a summary of the key insights shared by the speakers, followed by a formal vote of thanks. The concluding remarks reinforced the central message of the programme: that the future of tourism will be shaped by the effective convergence of technology, Artificial Intelligence, human expertise and continuous learning.

Institutional Guidance and Student Leadership

The Industry Symposium was organised under the guidance and encouragement of Dr. Prof. Vijay Dabholkar, Principal, Jai Hind College, and Dr. Archana Mishra, Vice Principal – Arts and Head, Department of Travel & Tourism Management.

The programme also received continued mentorship and support from Ms. Rhea Khilnani and Ms. Pratima Vaswani, Faculty Coordinators, B.Voc. Travel & Tourism Management, whose guidance contributed significantly to its smooth and professional execution.

The symposium was spearheaded by Balram Ji, Behraam Bulsara and Arsalaan Mulla, who served as the Chairpersons of VOYAGE ’26. They were supported by Palak, Iniya, Utsav, Faiz and Peehu, who served as Heads, along with the other departmental heads and members of the organising team.

Their collective leadership, coordination and dedication played an instrumental role in planning and successfully executing the symposium. From coordinating with the speakers and managing the programme schedule to handling student engagement and on-ground arrangements, the organising team contributed to creating a meaningful and professionally conducted industry platform.

With its strong emphasis on industry exposure, technological advancement and student engagement, the Industry Symposium 2026 encouraged the next generation of tourism professionals to understand emerging trends, embrace innovation and prepare themselves for the evolving demands of the global travel and tourism industry.