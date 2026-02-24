Jadavpur University Student Assaulted On Campus Following Freshers' Event, Admitted To Hospital | Wikipedia Image

Kolkata: A postgraduate student of Jadavpur University was allegedly assaulted on the campus on Monday evening following a freshers’ programme, varsity sources said.

The English department student, identified as Priyam Chatterjee (PG-I), was allegedly dragged away from the venue of the department’s freshers’ event by some members of a group referred to as 'Collective (DSF)' and beaten near the Faculty of Engineering & Technology department, the sources claimed.

Professors intervened and rescued the student, taking him to the administrative building, Aurobindo Bhavan, which houses the vice-chancellor’s, pro-VC’s and registrar’s offices.

Chatterjee allegedly fell unconscious and remained in a critical condition, the sources said.

Tension escalated further when members of the same group allegedly gheraoed Aurobindo Bhavan, preventing people from entering or leaving the building for some time.

Following intervention by faculty members, the injured student was admitted to KPC Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

A SFI leader claimed that another student from the economics department was similarly harassed in a separate incident.

He said the attack was related to the February 20 incident when two professors and several students were injured in a clash between SFI and We The Independent (WTI) members on the campus.

JU VC's office is yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

