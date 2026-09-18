Jadavpur University Scholars Flag PhD, Fellowship Risks Over West Bengal Faculty Transfer Bill, Seek Governor Ravi's Intervention |

Kolkata: Research scholars of Jadavpur University have raised concerns over a bill passed by the West Bengal Assembly providing for inter-university transfer of teaching faculty, claiming that such transfers could disrupt PhD supervision, fellowships and ongoing research.

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In a representation addressed to West Bengal Governor and Chancellor R N Ravi on Friday, the Jadavpur University Research Scholars Association (JURSA) said the proposed system could have "technical and legal", financial, logistical and mental-health implications for research scholars.

The association referred to the University Grants Commission's Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of PhD Degree Regulations, 2022, and claimed that a research scholar enrolled at an institution can be supervised only by a faculty member enrolled under the same institution.

According to the representation, if a faculty member supervising research scholars at Jadavpur University is transferred to another institution, the affected scholars could lose their designated supervisors.

The association further claimed that continuation of supervision by the transferred teacher could create questions over the validity of the scholars' PhD work under the UGC framework.

"This may also potentially result in the complete cancellation of the registration of the affected research scholar," the representation said.

The scholars also flagged concerns over fellowships, pointing out that several funding schemes require the designated supervisor's remarks and signature on progress reports.

The researchers claimed that a transfer of a guide could create uncertainty over such fellowships and potentially affect scholars dependent on them to continue their research.

On logistical issues, JURSA said research in science and engineering often involves laboratory-based experiments and samples developed over several years, making it difficult for scholars to continue their work if the original supervisor is transferred. They also expressed concern that a change of supervisor in social science disciplines could affect the continuity and interpretation of research undertaken over several years.

The association further argued that repeated changes in designated supervisors could place additional pressure on PhD scholars and create uncertainty over the value and continuity of their research.

"Transfer of designated supervisors will not only hamper the continuity of research" but could also create difficulties relating to supervision, fellowships and logistics, it said.

JURSA said such circumstances could discourage prospective scholars from joining universities in West Bengal and urged the governor to take cognisance of their concerns.

The association sought an appointment with the governor to place its concerns before him through a small delegation. The representation was signed by JURSA president Arijit Maity and secretary Affreen Begum.

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