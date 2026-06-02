JAC JTET 2026 Registration Concludes Today; Exam Scheduled For June 14

JAC JTET 2026 Registration: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi, is closing the online registration process for the Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test (JTET) 2026 today, June 2, 2026. Candidates interested in becoming teachers for primary classes (1 to 5) and upper primary classes (6 to 8) in Jharkhand schools must complete the application process through the official website, jactetonline.com, before the deadline.

The JAC JTET 2026 registration process began on April 21, 2026, after the official notification was released on March 28, 2026. The last date to apply was extended earlier, and the council has announced that the examination will be held on June 14, 2026.

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JAC JTET 2026 Registration: Application fee

The application fee for JTET 2026 varies according to the candidate's category and whether they are applying for one paper or both papers.

Candidates belonging to the General, Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Backward Class-1 (BC-1) and Backward Class-2 (BC-2) categories are required to pay Rs 1300 for either Paper 1 or Paper 2. Those opting for both papers must pay Rs1500.

For Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, the fee is Rs700 for one paper and Rs800 for both papers.

Candidates from the Primitive Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) category must pay Rs500 for one paper and Rs600 for both papers. Divyang (PwD) candidates are required to pay Rs700 for one paper and Rs800 for both papers.

JAC JTET 2026 Registration: Important instructions before final submission

Before submitting the application form, candidates should carefully verify all details entered in the form. Applicants must ensure that scanned copies of their photograph and signature are uploaded in the prescribed format and size.

Candidates should also verify that their Class 12, graduation, BEd or Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) details exactly match the information mentioned in their original certificates.

Those claiming fee concessions under the SC, ST, PVTG or Divyang categories must keep their caste or disability certificates ready and ensure that the documents are valid.

Applicants are advised not to close the payment window until the transaction status shows "successful" or "completed". After successful submission, candidates should download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

JAC JTET 2026 Registration: Eligibility criteria

For Paper 1, candidates must have passed Class 12 with at least 50% marks along with a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) or an equivalent qualification.

For Paper 2, candidates must hold a graduation degree along with a BEd or D.El.Ed qualification.

JAC JTET 2026 Registration: Exam pattern

The JTET 2026 examination will be conducted in offline mode using OMR sheets. Both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will contain 150 multiple-choice questions. There will be no negative marking.

Each paper will be conducted for a duration of two-and-a-half hours.

To qualify for the examination, candidates from the General and EWS categories must secure at least 60% marks. Candidates belonging to the BC-1 and BC-2 categories need a minimum of 55% marks. Meanwhile, SC, ST, PVTG and Divyang candidates must obtain at least 52% marks to qualify.