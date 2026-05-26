JAC Delhi Counselling 2026 Schedule Out: Registration Starts May 28, Check Eligibility & Fee Details Here

JAC Delhi 2026 Counselling: The Joint Admission Committee (JAC) Delhi has announced the counselling schedule for admissions to BTech and BArch programmes offered by participating institutions for the academic session 2026-27. Eligible candidates can register online through the official website from May 28, 2026, at 10 AM, while the registration window will remain open until June 9, 2026, at 11:30 PM.

Candidates seeking admission to various engineering and architecture programmes offered by participating institutes, including NSUT, DTU, IGDTUW, IIIT-Delhi, and DSEU, must complete the registration process and fill in their course and institute preferences within the prescribed timeline.

JAC Delhi 2026 Counselling Registration: Important Dates for JAC Delhi Counselling 2026

Registration and Choice Filling Begins: May 28, 2026, at 10:00 AM

Last Date to Register: June 9, 2026, till 11:30 PM

Counselling Registration Fee: ₹1,500 (non-refundable)

JAC Delhi 2026 Counselling: Registration Fee

Applicants are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of ₹1,500 through online payment modes such as credit card, debit card, net banking, UPI, or other payment options available on the portal.

JAC Delhi 2026 Counselling: Participating Institutes Under JAC Delhi 2026

The counselling process will facilitate admissions to the following institutions:

Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) – BTech (4 Years), BArch (5 Years)

Delhi Technological University (DTU) – BTech (4 Years)

Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) – BTech (4 Years), Dual Degree BTech (MAE) + MBA (6 Years), BArch (5 Years)

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) – BTech (4 Years)

Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) – BTech (4 Years)

JAC Delhi 2026 Counselling: How To Register

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the registration process:

Step 1: Go to the official JAC Delhi counselling portal at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the JAC Delhi Counselling 2026 registration link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required details and complete the registration process.

Step 4: Fill out the application form and select preferred institutes and courses.

Step 5: Pay the registration fee through the available online payment methods.

Step 6: Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

JAC Delhi 2026 Counselling: Eligibility Criteria

Admissions to BTech programmes at NSUT, DTU, IGDTUW, and DSEU will be based on JEE Main 2026 Paper-I Common Rank List (CRL) ranks.

For admission to IIIT-Delhi, candidates will be considered based on their JEE Main percentile scores, along with bonus points awarded for achievements in areas such as Olympiads, sports, innovation, and other recognised accomplishments.

Meanwhile, admission to BArch programmes offered by NSUT and IGDTUW will be based on JEE Main 2026 Paper-II ranks.

JAC Delhi 2026 Counselling: Seat Reservation Policy

As per the admission guidelines, 85% of seats are reserved for candidates belonging to the Delhi region, while the remaining 15% of seats are available for candidates from outside Delhi.

Candidates must have passed Class 12 with the prescribed marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, along with a valid JEE Main score or rank. Reserved category candidates will be eligible for relaxation in minimum qualifying marks as per applicable norms. There is no upper age limit for admission.

Candidates are advised to complete registration and choice filling well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues and ensure participation in the counselling process.