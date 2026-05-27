JAC Delhi Counselling 2026 Registration Begins Tomorrow At jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in; Check Eligibility And Fee Details

JAC Delhi Counselling 2026: The Joint Admission Committee (JAC) Delhi will commence the registration process for JAC Delhi Counselling 2026 tomorrow on May 28, 2026, at 10 AM. Eligible candidates seeking admission to BTech and BArch programmes offered by participating institutes can apply online through the official counselling portal, jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in .

The registration window will remain open until June 9, 2026, at 11:30 PM. Candidates interested in securing admission to engineering and architecture programmes offered by participating institutions must complete the registration process, submit their course and institute preferences, and pay the prescribed counselling fee within the stipulated timeline.

JAC Delhi Counselling 2026: Important Dates

Registration and Choice Filling Begins: May 28, 2026, at 10:00 AM

Last Date for Registration and Choice Filling: June 9, 2026, till 11:30 PM

Registration Fee: ₹1,500 (Non-refundable)

Mode of Fee Payment: Online through debit card, credit card, net banking, UPI, or other available payment methods

JAC Delhi Counselling 2026 Registration Fee

Candidates will be required to pay a non-refundable counselling registration fee of ₹1,500 through online payment modes such as debit card, credit card, net banking, UPI, or other payment options available on the portal.

JAC Delhi Counselling 2026: How To Register For JAC Delhi Counselling 2026?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to complete the registration process:

Step 1: Visit the official website at jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the JAC Delhi Counselling 2026 registration link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required details and complete the registration process.

Step 4: Fill in the application form and select preferred institutes and programmes.

Step 5: Pay the registration fee through the available online payment methods.

Step 6: Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

JAC Delhi Counselling 2026: Participating Institutes

Admissions through JAC Delhi 2026 will be conducted for the following institutions:

Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) – BTech (4 Years), BArch (5 Years)

Delhi Technological University (DTU) – BTech (4 Years)

Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) – BTech (4 Years), Dual Degree BTech (MAE) + MBA (6 Years), BArch (5 Years)

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) – BTech (4 Years)

Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) – BTech (4 Years)

JAC Delhi Counselling 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Admission to BTech programmes offered by NSUT, DTU, IGDTUW, and DSEU will be based on candidates' performance in JEE Main 2026 Paper-I, specifically their Common Rank List (CRL) ranks.For admission to IIIT-Delhi, candidates will be considered based on their JEE Main percentile scores. Additional bonus points may also be awarded for achievements in Olympiads, sports, innovation, and other recognised accomplishments.

Meanwhile, admission to BArch programs offered by NSUT and IGDTUW will be based on JEE Main 2026 Paper-II ranks. Candidates must have passed Class 12 with the prescribed marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics and possess a valid JEE Main score or rank. Reserved category candidates will be eligible for relaxation in qualifying marks as per applicable norms.

JAC Delhi Counselling 2026: Seat Reservation Policy

As per the admission guidelines, 85% of seats are reserved for Delhi region candidates, while the remaining 15% seats are available under the Outside Delhi category.

There is no upper age limit for admission. Candidates are advised to complete the registration and choice-filling process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues and ensure participation in the counselling process.