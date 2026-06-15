JAC Delhi 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released For BTech And BArch Admissions; Check Direct Link Here

JAC Delhi Counselling 2026: The Joint Admission Counselling (JAC) Delhi has announced the Round 1 seat allotment result for BTech and BArch admissions. Candidates can check their allotment status on the official website, jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in, using their application number and password.

Candidates who have been allotted seats in the first round must complete the admission process by paying the seat acceptance fee and reporting to their allotted institute for document verification. The deadline for completing these formalities is June 25, 2026.

Click Here for 1st Round Seat Allotment Result for JAC Delhi Counselling 2026

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JAC Delhi 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment: How to Check

Candidates can follow the steps given below to access their allotment result:

Step 1: Visit the official website, jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the JAC Delhi 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result link.

Step 3: Enter the application number and password.

Step 4: Submit the details.

Step 5: The seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and save the allotment letter for future reference.

JAC Delhi 2026: Document Verification Schedule

Candidates allotted seats in Round 1 are required to report to their respective institutes for document verification after payment of the seat acceptance fee.

The document verification process will be conducted from 10 AM to 3 PM as per the counselling schedule notified by JAC Delhi.

JAC Delhi 2026: Documents Required for Verification

Candidates must carry the original documents along with one set of self-attested photocopies while reporting to the allotted institute. The required documents include:

Receipt of seat acceptance fee payment.

Online registration form signed by the candidate and parent/guardian.

Printout of filled choices.

Three recent passport-size photographs.

JEE Main 2026 admit card.

JEE Main 2026 scorecard.

Class 12 or equivalent examination marksheet.

Class 12 board examination admit card.

JAC Delhi 2026 seat allotment letter.

Date of Birth certificate.

Bonus point documents (if applicable) for admission to IIIT Delhi.

Valid category or sub-category certificate (if applicable).

Original medical fitness certificate in the prescribed format.

Disability certificate and medical certificate (for PwD candidates).

Certificate recommended by a Vocational Rehabilitation Centre, wherever applicable.

Relevant certificates and supporting documents for candidates applying under the CW (Children/Widows of Armed Personnel) quota.

JAC Delhi 2026: What’s next

After successful document verification and fee payment, candidates will be eligible to participate in the subsequent admission process as per the JAC Delhi counselling schedule. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates regarding further rounds of seat allotment and admission procedures.