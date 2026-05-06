JAC Class 12 Result 2026: Gumla, Simdega & Latehar Lead District-Wise Performance Across Arts, Commerce And Science

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JAC Class 12 Result 2026: The Jharkhand Academic Council announced the Class 12 2026 results on Tuesday. More than 3.75 lakh students who took the Jharkhand Board Class 12 exams can now get the results via Digilocker, the official website, and SMS.

Along with the stream-wise results, the council also released district-wise performance data for Arts, Commerce and Science. This year’s figures show that while the Arts and Commerce streams recorded exceptionally high pass percentages in several districts, the Science stream saw a slightly wider gap between top-performing districts.

JAC Class 12 Result 2026: Arts Stream

In the Arts stream, the difference between the top three districts was marginal, pointing to a strong and consistent performance across regions.

Top districts in JAC 12th Arts 2026:

Gumla – 99.52%

Khunti – 99.46%

Simdega – 99.36%

Gumla narrowly emerged as the best-performing district, edging past Khunti and Simdega. All three districts crossed the 99 per cent mark.

JAC Class 12 Result 2026: Commerce Records Strong District-Wise Results

The Commerce stream also saw impressive performances, with the top three districts posting pass percentages above 98 per cent.

Top districts in JAC 12th Commerce 2026:

Simdega – 99.57%

Dumka – 98.63%

Gumla – 98.43%

Simdega led the Commerce stream with the highest district pass percentage among all streams this year. Dumka and Gumla followed closely behind.

JAC Class 12 Result 2026: Latehar Tops Science Stream

In Science, the overall pass percentages were comparatively lower than Arts and Commerce, but a few districts still stood out with strong results.

Top districts in JAC 12th Science 2026:

Latehar – 93.25%

Gumla – 91.06%

Koderma – 90.83%

Latehar secured the top spot in Science with a pass percentage of 93.25 per cent. Gumla once again featured among the leading districts, while Koderma completed the top three.