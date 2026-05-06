JAC Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon; DigiLocker Shares Update

JAC 12th Result 2026: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to announce the Class 12 (Intermediate) results 2026 shortly. A recent update on DigiLocker has indicated that the digital scorecards will be available “soon,” suggesting that the result declaration is imminent, although the board has not officially confirmed the exact date and time yet.

Once released, students from Science, Commerce, and Arts streams will be able to check their results on the official websites at jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in as well as through DigiLocker. The online marksheets will be provisional, and students will receive original certificates later through their respective schools.

JAC 12th Result 2026: How to Check JAC 12th Result 2026 via DigiLocker

Visit the DigiLocker results portal or open the DigiLocker app

Log in using a registered mobile number or Aadhaar credentials (new users must register first)

Go to the ‘Education’ or ‘Results’ section

Select Jharkhand Academic Council from the list

Click on ‘Class 12 Result 2026’

Enter required details such as roll number and year

Submit to view the result

Download and save the marksheet for future use

JAC 12th Result 2026: How To Check JAC 12th Result 2026 via SMS

Open the SMS application on your phone

Type the message in this format: RESULT JAC12 Roll Code Roll Number

Send it to 56263

The result will be sent to your mobile phone

JAC 12th Result 2026: Steps to Check Online

Students can follow these steps to download their results:

Step 1: Go to the official JAC website.

Step 2: Select "JAC Class 10 Result 2026" or "JAC Class 12 Result 2026."

Step 3: Enter your roll number and code.

Step 4: Submit the details.

Step 5: View and download your results.

Step 6: Get a printout for future reference.

JAC 12th Result 2026: Websites to Check

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jacresults.com

jacexamportal.in

This year, JAC conducted the Class 12 theory examinations from February 3 to 23, 2026, followed by practical exams between February 24 and March 7. The exams were held in offline mode across multiple centres in the state.