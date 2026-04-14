JAC Class 11th Result 2026 Out At jacresults.com; Here's How You Can Access Results

JAC Class 11th Result 2026: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the JAC Class 11 Result 2026 on the official website. Students who took the annual exams can now access their scorecards online. The results are available on both the board's official result portal, jacresults.com, and its main website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
A total of 3,61,683 students registered for the exam, with 3,58,533 appearing. 3,55,399 students were promoted to the next academic level, for a total pass rate of 99.12%. The results show high participation and consistent performance across divisions and districts.
JAC Class 11th Result 2026: How to Apply
To view or download the JAC 11th result 2026, students must have their Roll Code and Roll Number, which can be found on their admit cards. Follow these steps to view the results online:
Step 1: Visit the official result website at www.jacresults.com
Step 2: Open the link labeled "JAC 11th Result 2026" or "Jharkhand Board Class 11 Result."
Step 3: On the login page, carefully enter your Roll Code and Roll Number in the appropriate fields.
Step 4: Click the 'Submit' or 'View Results' button.
Step 5: Your results will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Print or download the PDF for future reference.
JAC Class 11th Result 2026: Data
Total students enrolled: 3,61,683
Students appeared: 3,58,533
Students promoted: 3,55,399
Overall pass percentage: 99.12%
High participation and strong performance were observed across all divisions and districts
JAC Class 11th Result 2026: Performance Wise Data
Male Students:
Promoted: 1,65,423
Pass Percentage: 99.08%
Marginal Category: 1,532
Absent: 1,601
Female Students:
Enrolled: 1,93,127
Appeared: 1,91,578
Promoted: 1,89,976
Pass Percentage: 99.16%
Marginal Category: 1,602
Absent: 1,549
Divisional Level Performance:
Enrolled: 38,976
Appeared: 38,510
Promoted: 38,210
Pass Percentage: 99.22%
JAC Class 11th Result 2026: Details Mentioned
Candidate's Name
Roll Code
Roll Number
Registration Number
School Name
Stream: Categorisation as Science, Commerce, or Arts
Subject-wise Marks
Subject Codes
Father's and Mother's Name
The aggregate score obtained across all subjects.
Clearly marked as Pass (Promoted) or Fail/Marginal.