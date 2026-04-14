JAC Class 11th Result 2026 Out At jacresults.com; Here's How You Can Access Results

JAC Class 11th Result 2026: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the JAC Class 11 Result 2026 on the official website. Students who took the annual exams can now access their scorecards online. The results are available on both the board's official result portal, jacresults.com, and its main website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

A total of 3,61,683 students registered for the exam, with 3,58,533 appearing. 3,55,399 students were promoted to the next academic level, for a total pass rate of 99.12%. The results show high participation and consistent performance across divisions and districts.

Direct Link To Check

JAC Class 11th Result 2026: How to Apply

To view or download the JAC 11th result 2026, students must have their Roll Code and Roll Number, which can be found on their admit cards. Follow these steps to view the results online:

Step 1: Visit the official result website at www.jacresults.com

Step 2: Open the link labeled "JAC 11th Result 2026" or "Jharkhand Board Class 11 Result."

Step 3: On the login page, carefully enter your Roll Code and Roll Number in the appropriate fields.

Step 4: Click the 'Submit' or 'View Results' button.

Step 5: Your results will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Print or download the PDF for future reference.

JAC Class 11th Result 2026: Data

Total students enrolled: 3,61,683

Students appeared: 3,58,533

Students promoted: 3,55,399

Overall pass percentage: 99.12%

High participation and strong performance were observed across all divisions and districts

JAC Class 11th Result 2026: Performance Wise Data

Male Students:

Promoted: 1,65,423

Pass Percentage: 99.08%

Marginal Category: 1,532

Absent: 1,601

Female Students:

Enrolled: 1,93,127

Appeared: 1,91,578

Promoted: 1,89,976

Pass Percentage: 99.16%

Marginal Category: 1,602

Absent: 1,549

Divisional Level Performance:

Enrolled: 38,976

Appeared: 38,510

Promoted: 38,210

Pass Percentage: 99.22%

JAC Class 11th Result 2026: Details Mentioned

Candidate's Name

Roll Code

Roll Number

Registration Number

School Name

Stream: Categorisation as Science, Commerce, or Arts

Subject-wise Marks

Subject Codes

Father's and Mother's Name

The aggregate score obtained across all subjects.

Clearly marked as Pass (Promoted) or Fail/Marginal.